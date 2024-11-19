Global Down Syndrome Foundation Raises $2.5 Million at Star-Studded Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Denver, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 16, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) raised $2.5 million at their Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Now in its 16th year, GLOBAL’s marquee event is the largest fundraiser for Down syndrome in the world, raising a cumulative $30.5 million since its inception.

Red carpet appearances were made by Jessica Biel, Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and her niece and goddaughter GLOBAL Ambassador Zaya Biel; Laura Linney, Academy Award-nominated and award-winning television and film actress; Bobby Farrelly, acclaimed film director, screenwriter, and producer; John C. McGinley, award-winning film and TV actor; Caterina Scorsone, beloved actress from the longest primetime TV drama on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy, and her castmates Alexis Floyd, Adelaide Kane, and Niko Terho; Amanda Booth, model and actress; Kellyn Acosta, professional soccer player; beloved actors Madison Tevlin, Max Carver, Shelley Hennig, Beverley Mitchell, Matthew Von der Ahe, Kevin Iannucci, and James Day Keith.

The 2024 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees, Academy Award-nominated actor Woody Harrelson and Ukrainian American actress, model, author, and advocate Sofia Sanchez received a standing ovation for their heartfelt speeches.

“Having lost Quincy Jones so recently was difficult for us, so we dedicated this year’s fashion show to him and were able to put together a tribute video in his honor,” says John J. Sie, GLOBAL Board Member and long-time friend of Quincy’s. “I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house.”

Upon receiving her award following an introduction by GLOBAL President & CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten, Sanchez ended her speech with a promise: “GLOBAL, you are the bravest of us all for paving the way with your research, your medical care, and your advocacy. Thank you to my family, my teachers, and my community for always supporting me. I’m so honored to accept this award and I promise to keep spreading hope, love and kindness to the world!”

Harrelson, an Academy Award-nominated actor, recently starred in Champions, a heartfelt comedy directed by Bobby Farrelly where Harrelson plays a basketball coach tasked with leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Harrelson’s performance helped bring warmth and humor to the story, earning praise for its authenticity and heart.

“As I move forward, I am committed to using my voice to continue advocating for greater representation and inclusion of people who are differently abled in all spaces—whether on screen, in workplaces, or within our communities,” said Harrelson in his acceptance speech.

Award-winning local NBC anchors Kim Christiansen and Tom Green emceed the event. Denver Broncos cheerleaders Mikayla and Vika, and 2023 Miss CO for America April Hawkins joined the celebrity line-up and rocked the runway, which also featured 18 brilliant and beautiful models who happen to have Down syndrome (in alphabetical order): Aubry Alldredge, Zaya Biel, Clarissa Capuano, Ashley Davies, Ty Dillon, Elliot Dougherty, Grace Gerenser, Ethan Hagan, Grace Harrison, Sawyer Kennedy, Guion Macsovits, CC Mullen, Abel Porter, Lou Rotella, Sofia Sanchez, Mila Toffling, Robert Wallop, and Bria Wright.

Carol & Dominic Capuano and Gia Price proudly served as this year’s Event Chairs. Past event chairs include Luisa Law and Amanda Precourt, Amanda Booth, Lou III and Jill Rotella, Tom and Michelle Whitten, Kacey Bingham and Brittany Bowlen, Peter Kudla, Maureen Regan Cannon, Anna and John J. Sie, Sharon Magness Blake and Ernie Blake, Ricki Rest, and Nancy Sevo.

Auctioneer Grant Snyder led a successful cash call and sold once-in-a-lifetime packages including friends and family tickets to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow’ World Tour; lunches with Caterina Scorsone & Amanda Booth as well as with Max Carver & Shelley Hennig; a private dinner with Denver Broncos’ Alex Singleton and two other players; a soccer birthday party with MLS star Kellyn Acosta; a captivating painting, “Cake, Stacked,” by renowned artist Gary Komarin; an exclusive tailored-made necklace for GLOBAL by Hyde Park | The 1916 Company modeled by Amanda Booth, and the Selkie dress she was wearing; a lovely Sicily holiday including multiple catered dinners donated by Riccardo Mazzeo and Three Tomatoes Catering; incredible luxury getaways – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, thanks to Lou III & Jill Rotella, Tamarindo, Costa Rica, thanks to Mike & Michelle Belitz – IQ Luxe Resort Properties, and Los Angeles, CA for a live taping of The Voice.

Proceeds from GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show help underwrite life-changing and life-saving research and medical care at GLOBAL’s affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Alzheimer’s & Cognition Center, and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado all at the Anschutz Medical Campus. The fashion show would not be possible without the generosity of GLOBAL’s Leadership Circle, sponsors, Ambassadors, Q-Awardees, models, Down syndrome partner organizations, celebrities, self-advocates and families.

To learn more about the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, view photos, or to donate, visit bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram & Youtube: @globaldownsyndrome, LinkedIn: @global-down-syndrome-foundation).

