EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces 2024 Hotel Visionary Award Winners, Celebrates Innovation, Leadership, and Partnership in Hotel Tech

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the winners of the 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards, which recognizes hotel companies and technology partners for their groundbreaking initiatives that redefine hospitality technology. This year’s awards, now in their 20th year, highlight advancements in sustainability, guest experience, sales & marketing, and more. Winners were honored live at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF), held at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., where top leaders in hotel technology gathered to share insights and celebrate the achievements reshaping the industry.

“We are proud to honor this year’s award winners, whose work exemplifies the innovative spirit and dedication driving the hotel industry forward,” says Abigail Lorden, Vice President & Publisher of Hospitality Technology. “These honorees showcase the remarkable impact that thoughtful technology solutions have on both guest experience and operational excellence, while also fostering sustainable growth in hospitality.”

The 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards were presented in the following categories:

Guest Experience Orascom Hotels Management (Winner) Viceroy Hotel Group, LLC (Honorable Mention)

Guestroom Technology Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Human Resources Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

Sales & Marketing SH Hotels & Resorts

Sustainability Mint House

Partnership: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and Canary Technologies Nemacolin and Hapi

Rising Star September Banks, Director of Design, Mint House

Lifetime Achievement Claudia Infante, Chief Data Officer, Margaritaville Laura Calin, SVP, Oracle





Each award recognizes forward-thinking initiatives that enhance efficiency, elevate guest engagement, and support hotel operations. This year’s awards are sponsored by Encora, a leader in technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Roberto Martinez, President of Encora, shares, “It’s an honor to be part of this event celebrating such inspiring achievements. The Visionary Awards not only recognize today’s trailblazers but also inspire the ongoing innovation that will shape the future of hospitality.”

About Hotel Technology Forum

The Hotel Technology Forum is the premier event for hotel technology professionals, providing a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and discussion of the challenges and opportunities in today’s rapidly evolving hotel tech landscape.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT), an EnsembleIQ brand, is the only media brand dedicated exclusively to covering technology trends and solutions in the lodging industry. Its content serves senior hotel executives in operations, finance, marketing, and IT, helping them leverage technology to drive revenue, improve operations, and enhance guest experiences.

For more information, or to learn more about attending 2025 awards event, please visit Hospitality Technology .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.