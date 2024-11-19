SoundThinking Releases Third Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Report

Summary: SoundThinking has released its third Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, emphasizing its commitment to engaging law enforcement with technology solutions for positive public safety outcomes. The report highlights the company's efforts in addressing societal challenges of public safety, emphasizing community safety, social impact, governance transparency, and environmental sustainability.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, is proud to announce the release of its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights the company's mission to facilitate technology solutions that help law enforcement become more efficient, effective, and equitable in creating positive community safety outcomes.

"This ESG Report demonstrates our commitment to incorporating ESG considerations into our operations, to delivering meaningful impact and creating long-term value," said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. "We are dedicated to fostering trust, promoting equity, and ensuring that our technology is used responsibly and ethically."

The ESG Report demonstrates SoundThinking's progress in addressing the complex challenges of public safety and justice through technology innovation, while maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability. The report presents data, metrics, and real-world examples that showcase the company's commitment to:

Public Safety Technology and Community Safety

SoundThinking's SafetySmart™ platform brings together specialized software and objective data to help law enforcement and civic leadership better protect their communities. The technology enables consistent, rapid, and precise response to gunfire incidents, while supporting more efficient investigative work. Through data-driven solutions, these tools help agencies optimize their resources and responses to enhance public safety outcomes in the communities they serve.



Social Impact

The report underscores SoundThinking's engagement with local community organizations to share information and support community safety initiatives. These activities impact the lives of individuals in the communities the company serves, supporting agencies and organizations in their efforts to create safer neighborhoods. SoundThinking continues to expand its Data for Good program, which provides critical data and tools to organizations outside of policing to help efficiently direct social resources to address root-cause issues that drive crime and violence.



Governance, Transparency and Trust

The ESG Report provides insights into SoundThinking's governance structure and oversight mechanisms, including its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization. The company has strengthened its security framework through enhanced measures and operational controls, establishing dedicated AI governance roles to ensure responsible technology development. These efforts, combined with robust standards of data protection and business conduct, demonstrate SoundThinking's commitment to maintaining stakeholder trust.



Environmental Sustainability

SoundThinking acknowledges its responsibility to minimize its environmental footprint through sustainable practices and innovative technology applications. The company demonstrates this commitment through energy-efficient product design, expanded e-waste management and recycling programs, and implementation of solar-powered solutions. Additionally, SoundThinking continues to apply its technology expertise to environmental protection, including efforts to preserve marine ecosystems in the Coral Triangle from damaging impacts.

The ESG Report adheres to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework and aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

For more information and to download the complete ESG Report, please visit SoundThinking's website.



About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading LPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com

Ankit Hira and Sean Daly

Solebury Strategic Communications

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com