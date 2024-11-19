Tactile Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY from December 3rd – 5th. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

