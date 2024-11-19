Qlarant Foundation Announces Open Call for Grant Proposals

Easton, MD., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Foundation announces its annual open call for proposals for the 2025 grant period. Qlarant Foundation will award grants up to $50,000 to eligible non-profit organizations in the States of Georgia, Florida, Texas, Maryland, and Washington, DC that work to improve health care to underserved communities.

Qlarant Foundation will fund healthcare projects, focusing on the uninsured and underinsured communities. Preferred programs will include ‘grass roots’ organizations that provide healthcare related support and do not depend upon national or large entities, or are in their beginning stages of operation. Acceptance of applications for grants begin December 2, 2024 through 5:00 p.m. EST on January 16, 2024. Notification of award status will be announced in June 2025.

“Qlarant Foundation is thrilled to expand our reach by opening up the call for grantees to new states – states where Qlarant currently employs hundreds of Associates. It’s an exciting time for the Foundation and we remain committed to serving those in need. We fund many projects that are varied in scope and innovative in design. We expect the projects to have a positive impact on health quality and the lives of people in the community,” said Ms. Amanda Neal, Executive Director of Qlarant Foundation. “We are particularly interested in non-profit organizations committed to serving people that are very much in need of health care services but are difficult to reach. The Foundation anticipates awarding approximately $400,000 in grants this year”.

Qlarant Foundation focuses on programs that demonstrate improved health care quality with clear goals and measurable outcomes. Priority areas include programs that:

Improve access to health care services to the unserved and under-served

Improve understanding of health issues, including health-related social issues

Demonstrate improvement through measureable outcomes of stated goals

About Qlarant Foundation. The Foundation executes the philanthropic, Corporate Social Responsibility strategy for Qlarant, a national not-for-profit organization committed to Creating Solutions to Transform Health. Qlarant formed the Foundation in 2003 in an effort to improve health care in local communities across Maryland and the District of Columbia. It has recently expanded to include the states of Georgia, Texas and Florida. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded almost $7 million to 93 unique organizations. For more information or to apply visit: www.qlarant.com/foundation or contact neala@qlarant.com

About Qlarant Inc.

Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation.

Qlarant has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country and employs over 500 people. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

