Flow Capital Announces Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW), a leading provider of growth venture debt to high-growth companies, announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Performance Highlights

Loan Interest Revenue up 46% year-over-year, and 18% from Q2 2024, to a record $2.5 million. Our 5 th consecutive quarter of Loan Interest Revenue growth.

consecutive quarter of Loan Interest Revenue growth. 169% year-over-year increase in Recurring Free Cash Flow 1 to $638K in Q3 2024 from $237K in Q3 2023.

to $638K in Q3 2024 from $237K in Q3 2023. $1.225 book value per share, down slightly from $1.255 on June 30, 2023, and up 29% over the past two years.

$71.4 million in total assets, up 12% since December 31, 2023.

$10.3 million in new investments during the quarter and $29 million over the past 12 months.





“This was a strong quarter and an indication of the growth and profitability our business model can support.” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital. “We are pleased with the ongoing growth of our business and its continued strong free cash flows. Loan Interest Revenue of $2.5 million was a quarterly record, while Recurring Free Cash Flow¹ was up materially at $638K for the quarter,”

“In addition, we continue to maintain a solid long-term portfolio-level internal rate of return (IRR), driven by the interest we earn on our loans and the returns on the warrant or equity positions we hold. Since March 2018 through September 30, 2024, we have achieved a portfolio-level IRR of 24.8% from our senior secured loan book,” said Mr. Baluta.

“Looking forward, we remain focused on being a flexible and supportive partner to our investee companies. When they succeed, we succeed,” added Mr. Baluta.

Detailed Financial Results are available on our website at www.flowcap.com or on www.sedar.com

Results of Operations





Three months ended September 30, 2024 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Loan Interest Revenue 2,484,110 1,697,147 Total Revenues per IFRS 1,248,405 1,003,477 Net income/(loss) (752,121 ) 20,229 Recurring Free Cash Flow (1) 637,515 236,941 Basic Earnings per share (0.0246 ) 0.0006 Diluted Earnings per share (0.0246 ) 0.0006 Book Value per outstanding share (2) $ 1.225 $ 1.198 Weighted basic average number of shares outstanding 30,606,053 32,462,803 Weighted diluted average number of shares outstanding 30,636,203 32,608,230

(1) Recurring Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as loan interest revenue less loan amortization income, one-time payments, salaries, professional fees, office and general administrative expenses, and financing expenses. See the section “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

(2) Calculated by taking Total Shareholders’ Equity as reported on the Statements of Financial Position over the number of outstanding shares at period end. See the section “Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed growth venture debt lender dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion. Learn more at www.flowcap.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes references to the non-IFRS financial measure "Recurring Free Cash Flow." This financial measure is employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance, to assist in business decision-making, and to provide key performance information to senior management. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the company’s operating and financial performance. This financial measure is not defined under IFRS nor does it replace or supersede any standardized measure under IFRS. Other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measure can be found in this press release under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures."

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

The table below reconciles Recurring Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated.

Recurring Free Cash Flow is an internally defined, non-IFRS measure calculated as loan interest and royalty income less loan amortization income, one-time payments, salaries, professional fees, office and general administrative expenses, and financing expenses.

Three-months ended September 30, 2024 Three-months ended June 30, 2024 Three-months ended March 31, 2024 Three-months ended December 31, 2023 Three-months ended September 30, 2023 Loan Interest and Royalty Income $ 2,484,110 $ 2,112,885 $ 2,005,586 $ 1,882,908 $ 1,697,147 Less: Loan Amortization Income (246,358) (254,691) (248,033) (236,251) (195,054) Less: One-time payments - - - - - Less: Salaries (510,126) (510,233) (427,280) (463,971) (426,714) Less: Professional fees (132,015) (188,451) (99,100) (18,167) (132,767) Less: One-time non-cash expense - - - (538,640) - Less: Office and general administrative (146,295) (193,431) (171,202) (336,873) (180,284) Less: Financing Expense (811,800) (683,043) (644,120) (624,869) (525,387) Total Adjustments (1,846,594) (1,575,158) (1,341,702) (1,308,774) (1,265,152) Recurring Free Cash Flow $ 637,515 $ 283,036 $ 415,851 $ 337,883 $ 236,941





