Colin Biggers & Paisley Becomes First APAC Customer for New Risk & Compliance Solution from iManage

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Colin Biggers & Paisley – an Australian based legal practice with 500 professionals across three offices – has become the first customer in the APAC region to select Risk & Compliance from iManage to more effectively check for conflicts of interest, accelerate business intake processes, and better manage risk across the firm.

As an existing iManage Cloud customer, Colin Biggers & Paisley already utilize the iManage knowledge work platform to enable their professionals to work productively, collaboratively, and securely. The firm chose the Risk & Compliance solution from iManage in part because of this strong existing relationship and the advantages of leveraging a familiar, well-established platform that would provide a common user experience for end users while simplifying the IT environment.

“iManage is a trusted partner,” said Sam Sofianos, CIO, Colin Biggers & Paisley. “We have a terrific relationship with their people, and we know that they deliver quality technology. As one of the first large law firms in the region to move to iManage Cloud, we’re excited to deepen our usage of the iManage platform with their unified Risk & Compliance solution, so that we can accelerate compliant business onboarding without compromising information security.”

The Risk & Compliance solution from iManage contains three key modules that help customers effectively manage the risks associated with accepting new business and onboarding new clients:

Conflicts Check Module : enables search across otherwise siloed data to identify potential conflicts, providing decision makers with the full picture in one place;

: enables search across otherwise siloed data to identify potential conflicts, providing decision makers with the full picture in one place; Interactive Clearance Module : provides multiple options for distributing, clearing, and auditing the resolution of identified ethical, compliance, and business issues; and

: provides multiple options for distributing, clearing, and auditing the resolution of identified ethical, compliance, and business issues; and Intake Module: delivers the right information to the right stakeholder at the right time, enabling quick and well-informed intake decisions.



“Choosing iManage’s Risk & Compliance solution will provide an additional layer of governance to our conflict management and new business onboarding process and strengthen our overall risk management,” said Jiyoung Park, CFO, Colin Biggers & Paisley. “In addition, our legal professionals are already familiar with the iManage platform and comfortable with it, which reduces potential barriers to change.”

“In today’s business landscape, the connections between people and companies keep growing, which makes due diligence and business onboarding more challenging,” said Gianni Giust, Director of ANZ, iManage. “By selecting our Risk & Compliance solution, Colin Biggers & Paisley will gain a holistic view of critical risk areas around new client onboarding that could impact business performance. This gives them the transparency needed to navigate complex compliance requirements – all while protecting their business, competitive advantage, and profitability, and driving better business outcomes.”

