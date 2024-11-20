Press Release

Nokia wins multi-billion 5G extension deal from Bharti Airtel for its India operations

Strengthens its partnership with 4G and 5G contract extension in preparation for 5G-Advanced network evolution.

To deploy equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio and its MantaRay solution for intelligent network management.

20 November 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been awarded a multi-year, multi-billion extension deal by Bharti Airtel (Airtel) to deploy 4G and 5G equipment across key Indian cities and states

As per the contract, Nokia will deploy equipment from its cutting-edge 5G AirScale portfolio including base stations, baseband units and the latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These solutions will enhance Airtel’s network with exceptional 5G capacity and coverage and support its network evolution. Furthermore, Nokia will modernize Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, which can also support 5G.

Airtel will also be leveraging Nokia's MantaRay Network Management for intelligent network monitoring and management that uses AI-based tools covering digital deployment, optimization and technical support.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said: “Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimize environmental impact.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: “This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

Nokia has collaborated with Airtel for over two decades, providing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment. Their partnership has recently reached new heights with the launch of the Green 5G Initiative, aimed at improving the energy efficiency of Airtel's network and reducing carbon emissions, in line with the company’s ambitious emission reduction targets.

