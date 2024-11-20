Organic Remedies Donates $20,000 to Support Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Survivors and Their Families

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, has raised $20,000 to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC). The PBCC is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors and their families across the state through educational programs, legislative advocacy, and funding for breast cancer research.

Organic Remedies raised funds during its annual October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, collecting in-store donations from patients and by donating a portion of the proceeds from select Organic Remedies medical marijuana products. The company presented the $20,000 donation to the PBCC on Nov. 19, 2024, at its dispensary in Enola, PA. This marks the third consecutive year Organic Remedies has raised $20,000 to support the PBCC.

“Breast cancer affects thousands of women and their families in Pennsylvania each year,” said Mark Toigo, CEO of Organic Remedies. “We are proud to support the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition in helping women currently battling breast cancer and hope that our contribution can help advance the research to find a cure for this tragic disease.”

As part of its campaign, Organic Remedies also showcased a special "pink" light show at its cultivation facility in Carlisle, designed to raise awareness of breast cancer. The “Take Your Top Off for Breast Cancer” light show used LED lights from the cultivation process to create an impressive pink display each Sunday in October, drawing attention to the cause and generating additional donations.

“We are truly grateful to Organic Remedies for its significant contribution to our mission,” said Jennifer Pensinger, Executive Director of PBCC. “More than 14,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania this year alone. This generous donation will allow the PBCC to provide free care packages, personalized patient advocacy, educational programming, and breast cancer research grants across the state. Thank you, Organic Remedies, for bringing us closer to our ultimate goal of finding a cure for breast cancer now… so our daughters don’t have to.”

In addition to its fundraising campaign, Organic Remedies coordinated a collection of clothing, jewelry, scarves, and other items for Pink Hands of Hope, a nonprofit thrift shop in Mechanicsburg that provides donated items to individuals battling breast cancer. Organic Remedies successfully collected more than 70 bags of donated items.

Several other local medical marijuana dispensaries joined the effort, with Justice Grown Edwardsville, Justice Grown Dickson City, and Bloc Dispensary in Bethlehem partnering with Organic Remedies to help raise funds for the PBCC and spread awareness.

Cancer is one of the 24 qualifying conditions approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for medical marijuana therapy. Many women undergoing treatment for breast cancer have found relief through Organic Remedies’ products.

About Organic Remedies

Based in Carlisle, PA, Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified patients across Pennsylvania. The company advances medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach to medical marijuana use that is patient-focused, collaborative, and outcomes-based. Organic Remedies operates dispensaries in Bethel Park, Chambersburg, Enola, McKnight Road (N. Pittsburgh), Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a54b3b20-dbe8-4237-8656-7817c4f0f8a3