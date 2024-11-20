Revenue $14.9M, Up 22% from the Same Period in 2023

Announced Two Transformational M&A Agreements in Q3/24 Alone

– With Desktop Metal and Markforged

Gross Margin Higher

48.2% in Q3/2024, Up 4.0% From Q3/2023

46.6% in the First Nine Months of 2024, Up 2.6% From the Same Period in 2023

Adjusted Gross Margin Higher

50.5% in Q3/2024, Up 2.5% From Q3/2023

Net Cash Burn Reduced Substantially

$3M in Q3/2024, Down From $16M in Q3/2023 – a Decrease of 80%

The Company Continues to Urge Shareholders to Vote by December 1st, 2024 for Upcoming Annual General Meeting to Protect This Continued Success

Conference Call to be Held Today at 9:00 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th , 2024 and shared a letter from Yoav Stern, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.

Revenue:

For Q3/2024 was $14.9 million, compared to $12.2 million in Q3/2023.

For the first nine months of 2024 was $43.2 million, compared to $41.9 million in the same period in 2023.

Gross Margin (“GM”):

For Q3/2024 was 48.2%, compared to 44.2% in Q3/2023.

For the first nine months of 2024 was 46.6%, compared to 44% in the same period in 2023.

Adjusted 1 Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”):

For Q3/2024 was 50.5%, compared to 48.0% in Q3/2023.

For the first nine months of 2024 was 48.9%, compared to 47.5%. in the same period in 2023.

Net Loss:

For Q3/2024 was a loss of $8.6 million, compared to a loss of $66.9 million in Q3/2023.

For the first nine months of 2024 was a loss of $87.9 million, compared to $54.3 million loss in the same period in 2023.

Net Loss excluding changes in the Company’s holdings in Stratasys Ltd. ’ s (“Stratasys”) shares:

For Q3/2024 was a loss of $ 7.9 million, compared to a loss of $26.6 million in Q3/2023.

million in Q3/2023. For the first nine months of 2024 was a loss $30 million, compared to $71.3 million loss in the same period in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA:

For Q3/2024 was negative $14.8 million, compared to negative $30.1 million in Q3/2023.

For the first nine months of 2024 was negative $44.5 million, compared to negative $77.3 million in same period in 2023.

Net cash burn:

For Q3/2024 was $3 million, compared to Q3/2023’s $16 million 2 .

. For the first nine months of 2024 was $21 million, compared to $74 million for same period in 2023.

Details regarding Adjusted GM, Net Loss excluding changes in Company’s holdings in Stratasys’ shares, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash Burn and Net Loss excluding changes in Company’s holdings in Stratasys shares can be found below in this press release under “Non-IFRS Measures.”

CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS:

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that we have achieved the strongest third quarter performance in our Company's history. This remarkable accomplishment comes despite the broader market experiencing continued uncertainty in capital spending on manufacturing equipment – a challenge that has notably impacted many of our industry peers.

Crucially, it is not just about the top-line. As part of our “Reshaping Nano Initiative,” we have reduced our net cash burn to $3 million for the quarter. This is 80% less than the same quarter last year and a key milestone on our path to being an EBITDA positive business.

What makes this quarter truly extraordinary is not just our financial performance, but also the strategic milestones we've reached. In Q3 alone, our team successfully announced two transformational M&A agreements – with Desktop Metal , Inc. ( on July 3 rd , 2024) (“Desktop Metal”) and Markforged Holding Corporation ( on September 25 th , 2024) (“Markforged”) . Each of these deals would be considered landmark s in their own right; to execute both in a single quarter is a testament to our team's exceptional execution capabilities and our clear strategic vision .

What is surely more exciting is not what we have done, but what the future of Nano Dimension will be and what it is poised to accomplish.

The New Nano Dimension – which includes the business as it is today and Desktop Metal and Markforged – will have:

An exemplary technology portfolio that spans digital manufacturing solutions with a focus on additive manufacturing systems that are aligned with the strongest expected future growth of our industry, e.g. additively manufactured electronics, binder jetting for metal, fused filament fabrication (“FFF”) for metal and composites, to name a few.

R evenue of $340 million based on 2023 results that delivers scale and the promise of sizeable financial results that can flow down to the bottom-line.

based on 2023 results that delivers scale and the promise of sizeable financial results that can flow down to the bottom-line. A robust capital position of $475 million expected at the time both transactions will have closed, which provides us the flexibility to support our continued development and secure our business well into the future.

expected at the time both transactions will have closed, which provides us the flexibility to support our continued development and secure our business well into the future. All of this, along with our financial prowess and meaningful post-merger integration strategy, are expected to enable us to be EBITDA positive in Q4 2026.

Importantly, the above is happening in an industry context where others are losing scale and are themselves jeopardized with a weak capital position. Whether the metric is product or financial, we are poised to succeed.

For those that have followed us over the last few years, most, if not all of this, is not a surprise to you. We have indicated or even said we would accomplish this.

Simply put: Promises made . Promises delivered .

I must address an important matter that requires your attention. An activist investor, Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”), who some of you may recall from their activity last year, has emerged yet again. They seek to challenge and constrain our proven program of growth and transformation through proposals at our upcoming Annual General Meeting. While we respect the right of all shareholders to express their views, we believe their approach will put the very initiatives that have delivered our current successes and positioned us for future growth at risk. A look at their proposals will indicate that Murchinson STILL has yet to create the most basic of plans for value creation, providing NO insight into the business and NO executable ideas.

I urge shareholders to protect their investment and vote “FOR” all of Nano Dimension’s proposals. Act fast – voting cut-off is on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET (it may be even earlier, so please check with your broker). To learn more visit: www.ProtectingNanoValue.com.

Thank you for your continued trust and investment in our Company.

Sincerely,

Yoav Stern

Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Nano Dimension

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $14,856,000, compared to $12,158,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines.





Total cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2024 was $7,700,000, compared to $6,789,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines, partially offset by favorable product mix and operational efficiencies.





As a result of the reorganizational plan executed by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2023 and other cost reduction efforts taken in 2024, the Company’s operating expenses across all departments have decreased in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.





Research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $9,801,000, compared to $12,788,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, subcontractors and professional services, and materials for R&D use, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.





Sales and marketing (“S&M”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $6,952,000, compared to $7,715,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.





General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $9,960,000, compared to $20,848,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in professional services, associated in part with organizational synergies.





Other expenses, net for the third quarter of 2024 were $721,000. The forementioned expenses were related to Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction costs.





Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 was $8,346,000, or $0.05 loss per share, compared to net loss of $66,604,000, or $0.26 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to the revaluation of the Company’s investment in Stratasys shares, as well as a decrease in the Company’s operating expenses across all departments.



Financial results for the Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Total revenues for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $43,206,000, compared to $41,860,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines in 2024.





Total cost of revenues for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $23,064,000, compared to $23,430,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is attributed mostly to favorable product mix and increased operational efficiencies.





As a result of the reorganization plan executed by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2023 and other cost reduction efforts taken in 2024, the Company’s operating expenses across all departments have decreased in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023.





R&D expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $28,055,000, compared to $48,424,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is attributed mostly to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, materials for R&D use, subcontractors and professional services, share-based payments expenses and other R&D expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.





S&M expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $20,690,000, compared to $23,418,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, as well as a decrease in share-based payments expenses, largely associated with organizational synergies.





G&A expenses for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $28,143,000, compared to $44,203,000 in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in professional services expenses, associated in part with organizational synergies.





Other expenses, net for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024, were $3,333,000. The forementioned expenses mainly related to Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction costs.





Net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the nine months period ended September 30, 2024 was $87,089,000, or $0.40 loss per share, compared to net loss of $53,501,000, or $0.21 per share, in the nine months period ended September 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributed to the revaluation of the Company’s investment in Stratasys shares.



About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at

September 30, December 31, 2023 2024 20233 (In thousands of USD) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 489,323 213,660 309,571 Bank deposits 383,354 547,091 541,967 Restricted deposits 60 60 60 Trade receivables 10,310 12,534 12,710 Other receivables 4,845 4,782 11,290 Inventory 21,276 19,510 18,390 Total current assets 909,168 797,637 893,988 Restricted deposits 846 861 881 Investment in securities 131,951 80,566 138,446 Deferred tax 259 — — Other receivables 831 — — Property plant and equipment, net 14,814 16,658 16,716 Right-of-use assets 12,963 10,166 12,072 Intangible assets 2,235 2,235 2,235 Total non-current assets 163,899 110,486 170,350 Total assets 1,073,067 908,123 1,064,338 Liabilities Trade payables 8,148 3,433 4,696 Other payables 24,117 20,242 25,265 Current portion of lease liability 4,507 4,014 4,473 Current portion of bank loan 235 148 38 Total current liabilities 37,007 27,837 34,472 Liability in respect of government grants 1,861 983 1,895 Employee benefits 2,468 3,941 2,773 Long term lease liability 9,000 7,429 8,742 Deferred tax liabilities — — 75 Bank loan 588 333 595 Total non-current liabilities 13,917 12,686 14,080 Total liabilities 50,924 40,523 48,552 Equity Non-controlling interests 660 965 1,011 Share capital 399,327 407,338 400,700 Share premium and capital reserves 1,299,303 1,303,332 1,299,542 Treasury shares (89,375 ) (167,651 ) (97,896 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 938 2,638 2,929 Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19) 1,448 (726 ) 707 Accumulated loss (590,158 ) (678,296 ) (591,207 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,021,483 866,635 1,014,775 Total equity 1,022,143 867,600 1,015,786 Total liabilities and equity 1,073,067 908,123 1,064,338

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Year Ended 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands USD USD USD USD USD Revenues 41,860 43,206 12,158 14,856 56,314 Cost of revenues 23,186 22,992 6,739 7,693 30,759 Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories 244 72 50 7 97 Total cost of revenues 23,430 23,064 6,789 7,700 30,856 Gross profit 18,430 20,142 5,369 7,156 25,458 Research and development expenses 48,424 28,055 12,788 9,801 62,004 Sales and marketing expenses 23,418 20,690 7,715 6,952 31,707 General and administrative expenses 44,203 28,143 20,848 9,960 58,254 Other expenses (income), net — 3,333 — 721 (1,627 ) Operating loss (97,615 ) (60,079 ) (35,982 ) (20,278 ) (124,880 ) Finance income 51,559 33,332 11,101 12,704 70,934 Finance expenses 8,385 61,038 42,265 1,113 1,652 Loss before taxes on income (54,441 ) (87,785 ) (67,146 ) (8,687 ) (55,598 ) Tax (expenses) benefit 121 (78 ) 273 47 (62 ) Loss for the period (54,320 ) (87,863 ) (66,873 ) (8,640 ) (55,660 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (819 ) (774 ) (269 ) (294 ) (1,110 ) Loss attributable to owners (53,501 ) (87,089 ) (66,604 ) (8,346 ) (54,550 ) Loss per share Basic loss per share (0.21 ) (0.40 ) (0.26 ) (0.05 ) (0.22 ) Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 344 (297 ) (253 ) 1,411 2,368 Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax (1,060 ) (1,433 ) — — (1,801 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period (716 ) (1,730 ) (253 ) 1,411 567 Total comprehensive loss for the period (55,036 ) (89,593 ) (67,126 ) (7,229 ) (55,093 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (830 ) (780 ) (284 ) (269 ) (1,088 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company (54,206 ) (88,813 ) (66,842 ) (6,960 ) (54,005 )

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

(In thousands of USD)

Share capital Share premium and capital reserves Remeasurement of IAS 19 Treasury

shares Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated loss Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD For the nine months ended September 30, 2024: Balance as December 31, 2023 400,700 1,299,542 707 (97,896 ) 2,929 (591,207 ) 1,014,775 1,011 1,015,786 Investment of non-controlling party in subsidiary — — — — — — — 734 734 Loss for the period — — — — — (87,089 ) (87,089 ) (774 ) (87,863 ) Other comprehensive loss for the period — — (1,433 ) — (291 ) — (1,724 ) (6 ) (1,730 ) Exercise of warrants, options and vesting of RSUs 6,638 (6,638 ) — — — — — — — Repurchase of treasury shares — — — (69,755 ) — — (69,755 ) — (69,755 ) Share-based payment acquired — (363 ) — — — — (363 ) — (363 ) Share-based payments — 10,791 — — — — 10,791 — 10,791 Balance as of September 30, 2024 407,338 1,303,332 (726 ) (167,651 ) 2,638 (678,296 ) 866,635 965 867,600





Share capital Share premium and capital reserves Remeasurement of IAS 19 Treasury

shares Presentation / Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated loss Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD For the three months ended September 30, 2024: Balance as of Jun 30, 2024 405,690 1,301,022 (726 ) (167,651 ) 1,252 (669,950 ) 869,637 618 870,255 Investment of non-controlling party in subsidiary — — — — — — — 616 616 Loss for the period — — — — — (8,346 ) (8,346 ) (294 ) (8,640 ) Other comprehensive gain for the period — — — — 1,386 — 1,386 25 1,411 Exercise of warrants, options and vesting of RSUs 1,648 (1,648 ) — — — — — — — Share-based payments — 3,958 — — — — 3,958 — 3,958 Balance as of September 30, 2024 407,338 1,303,332 (726 ) (167,651 ) 2,638 (678,296 ) 866,635 965 867,600

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of USD)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2023 2024 2023 2024 Cash flow from operating activities: Net loss (54,320 ) (87,863 ) (66,873 ) (8,640 ) (55,660 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 4,551 4,961 1,588 1,530 6,544 Financing income, net (26,675 ) (30,165 ) (9,053 ) (12,325 ) (46,281 ) (Loss) gain from revaluation of financial liabilities accounted at fair value 468 (9 ) (17 ) (42 ) 461 Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial assets accounted at fair value (16,967 ) 57,880 40,234 776 (23,462 ) Loss (gain) from disposal of property plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 333 72 (12 ) 66 326 Increase in deferred tax (95 ) — — — (11 ) Share-based payments 15,810 10,791 4,268 3,958 20,101 Other 121 116 53 42 164 (22,454 ) 43,646 37,061 (5,995 ) (42,158 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in inventory (3,253 ) (1,609 ) (2,041 ) 290 (340 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivables 1,659 6,238 990 393 (5,775 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (3,951 ) 217 2,088 214 (5,603 ) Increase (decrease) in other payables 2,908 (3,930 ) 4,253 (151 ) 4,856 Decrease in employee benefits (992 ) (282 ) (593 ) (414 ) (1,478 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 4,742 (1,015 ) 5,570 395 1,089 1,113 (381 ) 10,267 727 (7,251 ) Net cash used in operating activities (75,661 ) (44,598 ) (19,545 ) (13,908 ) (105,069 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Change in bank deposits (37,016 ) (7,563 ) 114,375 (12,975 ) (189,060 ) Interest received 29,804 32,835 11,806 10,120 41,529 Change in restricted bank deposits (38 ) (11 ) (4 ) 14 (27 ) Acquisition of property plant and equipment (9,066 ) (1,659 ) (1,945 ) (490 ) (9,098 ) Acquisition of intangible asset (1,524 ) (711 ) (1,524 ) — (1,524 ) Payment of a liability for contingent consideration in a business combination (9,255 ) — — — (9,255 ) Other — — — — 835 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (27,095 ) 22,891 122,708 (3,331 ) (166,600 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Lease payments (3,640 ) (3,458 ) (1,169 ) (1,152 ) (4,823 ) Repayment long-term bank debt (193 ) (143 ) (97 ) (36 ) (536 ) Proceeds from non-controlling interests 550 555 — 555 1,089 Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability (225 ) (137 ) (53 ) (36 ) (298 ) Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination (1,780 ) (363 ) — — (4,459 ) Repurchase of treasury shares (85,726 ) (69,755 ) (65,985 ) — (96,387 ) Net cash used in financing activities (91,014 ) (73,301 ) (67,304 ) (669 ) (105,414 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent s (193,770 ) (95,008 ) 35,859 (17,908 ) (377,083 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 685,362 309,571 454,555 231,777 685,362 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (2,269 ) (903 ) (1,091 ) (209 ) 1,292 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 489,323 213,660 489,323 213,660 309,571 Non-cash transactions: Intangible asset acquired on credit — — — — 711 Property plant and equipment acquired on credit 410 124 82 124 214 Repurchase of treasury shares on credit 2,140 — (1,378 ) — — Recognition of a right-of-use asset 199 1,215 — 992 929

Non-IFRS Measures

The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:

For the Nine-Months Period

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Nine-Months Period

Ended September 30, 2024 For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Three-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 In thousands of USD In thousands of USD Net loss (54,320 ) (87,863 ) (66,873 ) (8,640 ) Tax expenses (benefits) (121 ) 78 (273 ) (47 ) Depreciation 4,551 4,961 1,588 1,530 Interest income (34,575 ) (32,481 ) (11,008 ) (10,635 ) EBITDA (loss) (84,465 ) (115,305 ) (76,566 ) (17,792 ) Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities (16,139 ) 57,527 40,160 31 Exchange rate differences 7,490 2,297 2,015 (1,011 ) Share-based payments expenses 15,810 10,791 4,268 3,958 Other extraordinary income — (115 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (77,304 ) (44,505 ) (30,123 ) (14,814 ) Gross profit 18,430 20,142 5,369 7,156 Depreciation 275 309 89 125 Share-based payments expenses 1,189 687 377 225 Adjusted gross profit 19,894 21,138 5,835 7,506





For the Nine-Months Period

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2024 For the Three-Months Period Ended September 30, 2023 For the Three-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 In thousands of USD In thousands of USD Change in cash, cash equivalents and deposits (159,352 ) (90,807 ) (81,731 ) (3,082 ) Repurchase of



treasury shares 85,726 69,755 65,985 - Net Cash Burn (73,626 ) (21,052 ) (15,746 ) (3,082 )





For the Nine-Months Period

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Nine-Months Period

Ended September 30, 2024 For the Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, 2023 For the Three-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 In thousands of USD In thousands of USD Loss for the period (54,320 ) (87,863 ) (66,873 ) (8,640 ) Gain (loss) from revaluation of the investment in Stratasys shares 16,966 (57,880 ) (40,325 ) (776 ) Net Loss excluding changes in Company’s holdings in Stratasys shares (71,286 ) (29,983 ) (26,638 ) (7,864 )

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before taxes, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and interest income. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. EBITDA facilitates the Company’s performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before other financial income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments and other extraordinary income, net, which consists of additional compensation for damaged fixed assets. Other financial expenses (income), net includes exchange rate differences as well as finance income or revaluation of assets and liabilities. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the company’s operations. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of our operating performance or as measures of our liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

Net Loss excluding changes in Company’s holdings in Stratasys’ shares. We believe that by excluding the value of the Company’s holdings in Stratasys’ shares we neutralize the volatility of these shares and provide investors an additional measurement to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and its liquidity. This measurement should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance or as a measure of our liquidity. This measurement should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.

Net cash burn is a non-IFRS measure and defined as the change in cash, cash equivalents and deposits net of treasury shares repurchase and Stratasys shares. We believe that net cash burn, as described above, should be considered in evaluating the Company’s financial strength. Net cash burn gives a sense of how our use of cash and cash flow has changed overtime.

