ACOs Using Arcadia and CareJourney Achieve 1.5x More Savings Than National Average

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading data platform for healthcare, announced today that Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and use the combination of Arcadia and CareJourney (acquired by Arcadia in June 2024) achieved 1.5x more savings compared to other ACOs nationally. Supporting high-performing ACOs demonstrates the company’s proven impact on improved value-based care performance.

ACOs supported by Arcadia and CareJourney generated $815 million in total savings in performance year 2023, representing more than a quarter (26%) of all MSSP savings. On average, that’s $462 saved per patient—$152 more per patient than other ACOs nationally. These results, calculated from publicly released CMS data, underscore how the combined company’s robust healthcare data analytics platform and actionable insights enable ACOs to deliver better, more efficient care.

“The shift from fee-for-service to value-based care demands a comprehensive approach to managing financial risk and improving care quality, and the nation’s leading ACOs recognize that data analytics are the backbone,” said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. “The advanced data-driven solutions that we deliver to our customers consistently enable them to outperform national benchmarks, reinforcing our position as a premier partner in value-based care transformation.”

In addition to achieving significant savings, ACOs supported by the combination of Arcadia and CareJourney also demonstrated notable quality improvements through preventive care. Using the company’s solutions to identify and prioritize interventions, Arcadia customers achieved higher colorectal cancer screening rates, higher breast cancer screening rates, and higher influenza immunization rates than other ACOs.

Building on these successes, Arcadia continues to invest in new solutions to support providers and payers in value-based care. For example, the company recently launched Enhanced Benchmarks, which delivers benchmarks on cost, utilization, and quality to identify performance improvement opportunities, and Arcadia Vista Push, which streamlines performance reporting by unlocking scalable distribution of custom reports, like provider scorecards.

