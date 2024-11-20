EY Announces Eric Reimer of Healthmap Solutions as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 National Award Winner

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Eric Reimer, CEO of Healthmap Solutions, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 National Award winner, following Mr. Reimer’s selection as a Florida regional award winner in June.

National winners were chosen from a group of 214 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners, representing 185 companies across the US. For nearly 40 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year award has recognized entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing industries and leading businesses that will shape the future.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as the 2024 National Life Sciences and Health Award winner by the Entrepreneur Of The Year program,” said Mr. Reimer. “I am very proud to lead the Healthmap Solutions team, and I believe this award is a testament to the positive impact we are making on patients’ lives. I’m thankful for my family, friends, and past and present colleagues who have supported me throughout my career and helped me become the leader I am today.”

Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other respected business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Mr. Reimer joins the following leaders from across the nation as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Award winners:

Christopher Barnett, CEO, ABA Centers, Fort Lauderdale, Florida (National Overall Award winner)

Michael Intrator, CEO, Coreweave, Roseland, New Jersey

Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Glow Recipe, New York, New York

John Poindexter, CEO and Chairman of the Board, J.B Poindexter & Co, Inc., Houston, Texas

Cassandra Thurswell, CEO, Kitsch, Los Angeles, California

Marco Assis, CEO, Propio Language Services, Overland Park, Kansas

Terrence McLean, CEO and Co-Founder, SageSure, Jersey City, New Jersey

Dhruv Saxena, CEO, ShipBob, Chicago, Illinois

Benjamin Rosenthal, CEO and Co-President, Standard Meat Company, Fort Worth, Texas

“With each passing year, the world is becoming increasingly complex, and the potential challenges to a business’s success are always evolving. This year’s national award winners have remained undaunted in the face of market, geopolitical, and economic uncertainties,” said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. “They’ve managed to grow, transform, and innovate within their industries and contribute to their communities even in the face of seemingly insurmountable hurdles. They lead by example and embody spirits of ambition, drive, and purpose. I cannot wait to see how they continue to transform the future.”

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has honored an array of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program recognizes original founders who grew their business from inception, visionary CEOs who transformed companies with innovation, and family business leaders who modernized legacy models for future success.

The national winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National honorees. All regional and national winners who were celebrated this year are lifetime members of an esteemed community of award winners, with exclusive, continued access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in nearly 80 countries—all supported by the full suite of EY resources.

EY US also supports entrepreneurs through the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ program and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network to help connect women founders and Black and Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs, respectively, with the resources, network, and access needed to unlock their full potential.

