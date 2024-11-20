Youth of Light Has Expanded to Create a Trauma Healing Center for October 7th Survivors.

Orlando,FL, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth of Light, a non-profit organization based in Israel, is proud to announce the expansion of their operations to include Healing Space Rishpon, a trauma healing center they created to offer survivors of the October 7th attack a holistic approach to recovery.

The new center offers a variety of therapeutic tools from the realm of alternative therapy, providing access to physical therapists, mental health professionals, as well as art and music therapists. This expansion will ensure more trauma victims – including survivors of the Nova festival, bereaved families, IDF soldiers, and security personnel, seeking various types of treatment – all can receive the aid they desperately need.

In order to support their work, the organization has created high-quality Hanukkah menorahs, proceeds of which will go towards the center. Purchasing a menorah for $120 or donating through Youth of Light’s website is the best way to support their mission, brighten somebody’s holiday, and make a real difference for trauma survivors suffering in Israel.

To support Youth of Light’s mission, visit their website to purchase a menorah, donate, or pass along their message by sharing it with your community.

About Youth of Light

Youth of Light is on a mission to build a better future in Israel through their groundbreaking program which takes teens off the streets and enters them into useful employment, producing stunningly handcrafted candles, soaps and more. They have also created Healing Space Rishpon, a trauma healing center offering a variety of therapeutic methods to offer those dealing with the aftermath of October 7th, and Israel’s ongoing conflict a more holistic way to heal. To learn more about Youth of Light visit, https://youthoflightproject.org/.

Attachments