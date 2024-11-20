Zadara Expands Sovereign AI Cloud Coverage – Enabling Partners to Offer AI Inference Services

Irvine, CA, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, the edge cloud services leader, today announced the expansion of its Sovereign AI Cloud portfolio. This offering enables partners and customers to provide advanced AI inference services, further enhancing their ability to support AI-driven use cases.

Throughout the year, Zadara has invested significant resources to ensure partners are fully equipped with advanced AI technologies and services. To support this, AI capabilities have been integrated into all of Zadara’s training and certification programs to equip partners with the knowledge and credentials necessary to deploy and implement AI-powered solutions on top of Zadara Sovereign Cloud for various use cases.

“We are committed to equipping our partners with the tools and resources they need to meet growing customer demands for AI and the opportunity to penetrate into new markets,” said Tal Rotem, VP S.EMEA & APAC at Zadara. “The Zadara Sovereign Cloud allows our customers to run advanced cloud services including AI workloads while maintaining complete control over their data and comply with local data sovereignty regulations.”

Zadara is hosting these days a comprehensive certification training event in Tokyo, Japan, attracting participants from across the APAC region, including partners from countries such as Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan. This event reflects Zadara’s dedication to expanding its partner ecosystem with skilled and certified professionals, strengthening its presence in key Asia markets.

Participants have shared their excitement about the upcoming training:

"We’re thrilled to gain hands-on knowledge of Zadara’s cutting-edge AI technology. This training presents a valuable opportunity to enhance the solutions we deliver and support the growth of our customers in meaningful ways." - Daeyeong Yang, Solution Architect/Marketing Manager at eBiztech.

“We are excited to join this initiative as this latest enablement program on AI solutions on Zadara infrastructure will help strengthen Sandz Solutions' position as the local IT industry's technology advisor of choice.” - Christian Ramos, Business Development Director, Sandz Solutions Philippines, Inc.

"As an IT professional in cloud services, I'm eager to delve into Zadara's latest AI Edge Cloud solutions. By understanding the cutting-edge technologies and best practices, we can unlock new opportunities to innovate and deliver even greater value to our customers." - Jed Trinidad, Junior Developer, DevOps, Sandz Solutions Philippines, Inc.

Zadara will continue to empower its partners globally with the tools, expertise, and training required to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, please visit: https://www.zadara.com/

About Zadara

Zadara (https://www.zadara.com/) is a leading provider of edge clouds and sovereign AI clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking.

Zadara has evolved from a storage as a service player to a leading edge cloud and sovereign cloud provider supporting infrastructure as a service (IaaS). With over 500 edge cloud locations worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara’s clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara’s fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere – whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge. Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.