Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 62 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 November 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 November 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|361,600
|932,823,093
|13 November 2024
|1,400
|3,114.23
|4,359,922
|14 November 2024
|1,400
|3,145.44
|4,403,616
|15 November 2024
|1,600
|3,135.40
|5,016,640
|18 November 2024
|1,600
|3,079.68
|4,927,488
|19 November 2024
|2,000
|2,987.00
|5,974,000
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|369,600
|957,504,759
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 423,483 B shares corresponding to 1.96 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 November 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments