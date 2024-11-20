ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 62 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

20 November 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 13 – 19 November 2024:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]361,600 932,823,093
13 November 20241,4003,114.234,359,922
14 November 20241,4003,145.444,403,616
15 November 20241,6003,135.405,016,640
18 November 20241,6003,079.684,927,488
19 November 20242,0002,987.005,974,000
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)369,600 957,504,759

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 423,483 B shares corresponding to 1.96 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 13 – 19 November 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2024-62_EN SE-2024-62_Transactions B shares