Comscore Awarded US Patent For Person-Level TV Audience Measurement, Transforming Precision in Media Targeting

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, has been granted its patent on Personifying Viewership Data which allows marketers to understand person level viewership of linear or connected TV—including co-viewing—by using predictive modeling based on massive samples of passively-collected household-level data.

This new capability, already integrated into Comscore's digital video, cross-platform, and TV solutions, provides more accurate insights into viewer demographics by leveraging Big Data viewing sources rather than only using costly panels with more sparse samples. It provides marketers with a privacy-forward way to measure exposure at the person level, while still benefiting from the scale of big data.

Using household-level observations of media consumption, Comscore personification estimates demographics, including age and gender, of the audience watching individual TV programs. It is already available in Comscore’s flagship cross-platform campaign measurement solution, and other Comscore reporting and optimization tools.

“Houses don’t watch TV, people do,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “Today, every advertising dollar needs to work harder, and household-level data does not meet the needs of all marketers. Our patented personified viewing data gives marketers more confidence in demographic targeting both nationally and at the local level which is where customer buying decisions are made.”

US Patent No. 12,114,029, “Systems and Methods of Personifying Viewership Data” issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office represents the most recent example of Comscore’s commitment to measurement innovation, which includes over 130 U.S. patents, including digital and TV solutions.

