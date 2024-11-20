Charli is an Equity Research Analyst in Your Pocket

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli AI Inc. (“Charli AI” or the “Company”), the powerful AI solution designed for investment services, announces the launch of Charli 5.0, marking the beginning of a new era in equity research. Designed for Wealth Managers, Portfolio Managers, and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Charli 5.0 introduces fully autonomous real-time Equity Research on Demand, empowering financial professionals to take control of their portfolios with unparalleled efficiency and customization.

Real-Time Equity Research on Demand

Charli 5.0 goes well beyond the current state of AI to help investment advisors streamline their business. It allows investors to delegate portfolio analysis, monitoring and reporting so that they can spend more time with clients.

Charli 5.0 is an AutoPilot that frees up time for client engagement, building your wealth practice, and engaging in strategic decision-making. With Charli 5.0, investment professionals can now:

Automate Portfolio Analysis: Schedule daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly automated portfolio reviews, providing active notifications on any portfolio change based on market conditions. Personalize Investment Theses: Tailor your equity research to reflect specific investment strategies for each portfolio, including advanced financial calculations such as ratios and fair market value assessments. Effortlessly Maintain Compliance: Create detailed audit trails to meet Know Your Product (KYP) regulatory requirements with ease. Enhance Client Relationships: Spend more time with clients, improving retention and attracting high-net-worth individuals and families. Maximize Business Growth: Instantly increase capacity to manage new portfolios, track new equities, and capitalize on investment opportunities for greater returns.



"The wealth management industry is undergoing a transformation,” said Kevin Collins, CEO and Co-Founder of Charli AI. “High-net-worth individuals demand personalized services and investment strategies tailored to their unique needs. Wealth managers and RIAs are increasingly turning to technology like Charli AI to address staff shortages while maintaining the level of customization required to thrive in this competitive landscape."

New Features in Charli 5.0

Scheduled for full release in early December, Charli 5.0 introduces several groundbreaking features designed to enhance portfolio management and reporting capabilities:

Portfolio Dashboards: The power of Charli’s Multidimensional AI to analyze, calculate and generate engaging dashboards that give a perspective of your portfolio at a single glance.

The power of Charli’s Multidimensional AI to analyze, calculate and generate engaging dashboards that give a perspective of your portfolio at a single glance. Automated Portfolio Monitoring: Set schedules for portfolio reviews at regular intervals for consistent, hands-free updates right in your inbox; and alerts on any changes.

Set schedules for portfolio reviews at regular intervals for consistent, hands-free updates right in your inbox; and alerts on any changes. Improved Summary and Executive Reporting: Enhanced reports for new insights, new metrics, and powerful recommendations ready for client review.

Enhanced reports for new insights, new metrics, and powerful recommendations ready for client review. Support for ETFs and Mutual Funds: Charli is quickly adding new securities, new data, and new analysis to give you the same power when investing in ETFs and Mutual Funds.

Charli is quickly adding new securities, new data, and new analysis to give you the same power when investing in ETFs and Mutual Funds. Better Mobile Experience: Revamped Charli application to improve the mobile experience so that you can trigger and access research while you meet, have lunch or commute.



Charli 5.0 underscores the company’s commitment to equipping professionals with the tools they need to navigate the evolving landscape of wealth management, delivering efficiency, precision, and client-centric solutions.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

About Charli AI

Charli AI is an advanced and well recognized AI platform designed specifically for banking and investment services. Leveraging Multidimensional AI™, Charli AI provides accurate, secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that empower financial organizations to focus on high-value activities rather than manual data tasks. For more information, visit www.charliai.com.

