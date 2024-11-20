Mullen Continues Commercial EV Adoption Across College Campuses; Announces New EV Orders From Leading California Universities

Company announces commercial Class 1 EV cargo vans purchased and delivered to two leading California universities in Los Angeles and Berkeley

This order follows other college campus orders from Princeton University, University of Virginia (UVA) and University of North Carolina (UNC)

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup aligns with the overall sustainability targets of universities including reducing both direct emissions from on-site energy production and fleet fuel use





BREA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces new orders for its Mullen ONE, Class 1 commercial EV cargo van from two leading California universities in Los Angeles and Berkeley. This follows recent orders from prestigious higher education institutions across the nation like Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey (“Princeton”), University of Virginia (“UVA”) in Charlottesville, Virginia, and University of North Carolina (“UNC”) in Charlotte, North Carolina. The vehicles delivered in this announcement are through Mullen’s commercial retail dealer partners, National Fleet Auto Group and Randy Marion Automotive Group.

This surge in demand underscores the growing adoption of clean energy vehicles within the higher education sector in the U.S. and positions Mullen as a frontrunner in meeting this demand. Universities, as centers of innovation and sustainability, are at the forefront of the national transition to clean energy. Most universities and colleges have established long-term zero emission goals and vehicle fleets are often one of the most common and public use cases where switching to EVs can have an immediate and meaningful impact. Mullen’s advanced commercial EVs, coupled with their focus on efficiency, cost savings and performance, align perfectly with the goals of forward-thinking institutions committed to reducing their carbon emissions.



“We are thrilled to see leading universities in California, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina choose Mullen for their fleet EVs, which further establishes our position in the higher education market,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are confident that our commercial EVs will enhance campus operations and contribute significantly to the overall sustainability goals of these institutions.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Mullen THREE was recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP). The Mullen ONE is also eligible for a $3,500 MOR-EV incentive in Massachusetts. When combined with the $7,500 Federal Tax Incentive, both vehicles offer substantial savings for commercial fleet customers.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether any additional vehicles will be ordered by California universities or other schools or agencies and how long local and federal governmental incentives for electric vehicles will be available. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Attachment