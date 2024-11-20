Industrial Design Market Report 2024-2029: An Assessment of Regional Investment Opportunities and Major Growth Drivers

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Design Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Design Market was valued at USD 45.23 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 66.03 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.35%.
North America held the largest market share in 2023. The Industrial Design Market in North America is driven by a confluence of factors, including the focus on product differentiation, investment in R&D, sustainability initiatives, the rise of IoT and smart technologies, consumer demand for customization, and globalization. These drivers not only highlight the importance of industrial design in shaping successful products but also present significant opportunities for designers and businesses to innovate and excel in a dynamic marketplace.
As companies continue to prioritize design as a strategic asset, the industrial design market in North America is expected to thrive, contributing to enhanced business performance and consumer engagement.
Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Emphasis on Product Differentiation and Branding
- Growing Demand for Sustainable Design Solutions
- Technological Advancements and Innovation
Key Market Challenges
- Balancing Innovation with Cost Constraints
- Navigating Regulatory Compliance and Standards
Key Market Trends
- Integration of Advanced Technologies in Design Processes
Key Players Profiled in this Industrial Design Market Report
- Integrated Design Systems, Inc.
- Capgemini Services SAS
- IBM Corporation
- DesignworksUSA, Inc.
- ARTOP GROUP Inc.
- Accenture PLC
- Ammunition, LLC
- Ziba Design Inc.
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Industrial Design Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type
- Product Design
- Model Design & Fabrication
- User Interface & Interaction Design
- Others
By Application
- Transportation
- Electronic
- Household
- Machinery & Equipment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Turkey
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$45.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$66.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyu7ka
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment