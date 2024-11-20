$1 MM endowment creates retention program for Valley healthcare workers

Edinburg, TX, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll announced a transformative endowment on Tuesday, the Robert & Laurie Lozano Family "Life Currency" Endowment, created with a commitment of $500,000 from funds provided by the Lozano family as well as those raised though Children’s Miracle Network contributions in the Rio Grande Valley from F&P Brands (DQ, Schlotzsky’s, and Cinnabon), and a 1:1 match from Driscoll Children's Hospital Development Foundation. F&P Brands has committed to donating an additional $125,000 to jumpstart the fund's purpose.

The endowment announcement was made at a check presentation outside Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley where the Lozano family spoke alongside Driscoll leadership.

The $1 million dollar fund will be used to establish a workforce retention program, aimed at attracting and retaining top healthcare talent in the region and beyond. A portion of the funds will be allocated to provide monetary incentives to dedicated staff, while the remainder will be used to support employee development and growth through learning and personal development opportunities.

“We hope the generosity and vision of the Lozano family sets a powerful example, inspiring others to join us in strengthening pediatric healthcare for the Valley,” said Matt Wolthoff, President of Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley. “Driscoll was built on philanthropy, that is how we continue to care for children throughout South Texas. This is a tremendous example of that.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Lozano family, F&P Brands and the Children’s Miracle Network that they have participated in for so many years, for their continual support and this everlasting gesture of kindness and faith,” Wolthoff said.

Driscoll Vice President of Human Resources Bill Larsen said the gift will help recognize and reward top employees, or “Driscoll Way Heroes,” with the goal of improved patient care and service. “A rising tide raises all the boats,” Larsen said. “That’s what this gift will enable our employees to do.”

This initiative is a major philanthropic contribution at the new hospital, the first freestanding designated children’s hospital in the Rio Grande Valley— a region where recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals has been a historic challenge. Driscoll is committed to providing a total compensation program to attract, reward, motivate, and retain qualified employees.

Standing together, Robert and Laurie Lozano spoke passionately about the creation of the endowment.

“We firmly believe that investing in our healthcare heroes is an investment in the future of the Valley,” said Robert Lozano.

The family explained that their commitment to giving back is deeply rooted in their philosophy of “Life Currency.” The idea centers on the importance of investing in people and creating opportunities for growth.

“We believe in the power of investing in people in a way that can enrich their lives and empower them to excel both personally and professionally,” said Laurie Lozano. “We believe 'Life Currency' are those intangible gifts like learning and personal development that are provided to team members through programs like the Driscoll Way.”

Robert Lozano said the gift was also the family’s way of saying thank you to the Driscoll team who had once cared for them as children, and later, cared for their son Bob Lozano, the chief executive officer of F&P Brands.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley opened in May 2024 with 119 licensed beds. The 175,000-square feet hospital offers more than 30 pediatric medical and surgical specialties and acute care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Driscoll: Driscoll is the premier healthcare provider for kids in South Texas. We are a nonprofit healthcare system that has served communities in the Lone Star State since 1953. Today, Driscoll is the fastest-growing healthcare system in the region, offering care at the region’s only two freestanding designated children’s hospitals: Driscoll Children’s Hospital Corpus Christi and Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, and at specialty centers and clinics across South Texas. Our non-profit community-based health plan, Driscoll Health Plan, offers Texas families access to local physicians and other lifesaving benefits.

