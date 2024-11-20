AVAILABILITY OF 2024-2025 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 20, 2024 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its 2024-2025 half-year financial report for the period ended on September 30, 2024.

The French and English version of the 2024-2025 half-year financial report is available for consultation on the Company’s website www.soitec.com.

The 2024-2025 half-year financial report includes:

- the condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2024,

- the 2024-2025 half-year activity report,

- the declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial report, and

- the statutory auditors’ review report on the 2024-2025 half-yearly financial information.

Agenda

Q3’25 revenue is due to be published on February 5, 2025, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

Investor Relations:



investors@soitec.com











Media contact:







Fabrice Baron

+33 6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@omnicomprgroup.com

