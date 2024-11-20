LIBRARY CARD STREAMING SERVICE KANOPY NAMES ITS MOST-WATCHED FILMS AND TELEVISION PROGRAMMING OF 2024

Cleveland, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kanopy, the no-cost/no-ads movie streaming service available through local libraries, colleges, universities, and other institutions, has released its “Most-Watched Films of 2024 on Kanopy” today, a list which leads with the instant classic “Past Lives.”

“Kanopy’s 2024 most-streamed list includes recent award-winners, critically acclaimed independents, and beloved cinephile classics, in keeping with the diverse appeal of Kanopy's massive library of more than 30,000 films, television series, and original programming,” said Jason Tyrell, Executive Vice President, Content, at OverDrive, the owners of Kanopy.

Highlights from Kanopy’s 2024 most-streamed/most-watched lists include:

Two Oscar-nominated films “Past Lives” (2023, A24) and “Anatomy of a Fall” (2023, Neon), and a critically acclaimed indie favorite “Jules” (2023, Bleeker Street), take the top-three positions on the feature film list. Rounding out the top five are: “You Hurt My Feelings” (2023, A24) and the 2024 Winner of the Cinema for Peace Awards “Golda” (2023, Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures).

Looking deeper into Kanopy’s top ten, and indicative of the deep catalog of films Kanopy features, include two classic thrillers, “Dial M for Murder” (1954, Warner Bros.) and “Possession” (1981, Gaumont). The other 3 films rounding out the top 10 are Australian horror instant-classic “Talk to Me” (2022, A24) and two tender romantic comedies – both film festival favorites – “Sometimes I Think About Dying” (2023, Oscilloscope) and “She Came to Me” (2023, Vertical Entertainment).

In the category of documentaries, two of the top 5 films were about felines: Cats of Malta (2023) Entertainment Squad and Kedi (2016) Oscilloscope Laboratories, logging in at #2 and #4 respectively. The first, third, and fifth films on the docs list include “Lynch/Oz” (2022, The Criterion Collection), “Four Daughters” (2023, Kino Lorber), and a perennial favorite “I Am Not Your Negro” (2016, Kino Lorber).

In the category of television series programming, BBC’s “Father Brown” series/saga takes Kanopy’s overall top honors, landing five different seasons among the top 10. Other most-streamed series in Kanopy’s top five include “Detective Montalbano: S1” (1999, MHz), at No. 2, “The Forsyte Saga: S1” (2002, PBS) at No. 4, and “Beyond Paradise: S1” (2023, BBC Studios) at No. 5.

The complete top-10 lists from each category, in order of the most streamed, are as follows:

Kanopy 2024 Most-Watched Films (US Public Library Card Holders):

Past Lives (2023) A24 Jules (2023) Bleeker Street Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Neon You Hurt My Feelings (2023) A24 Golda (2023) Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures Talk to Me (2022) A24 Dial M for Murder (1954) Warner Bros. Sometimes I Think About Dying (2023) Oscilloscope Possession (1981) Gaumont She Came to Me (2023) Vertical Entertainment

Kanopy 2024 Most-Watched Series (US Public Library Card Holders):

Father Brown: S1 (2013) BBC Studios Detective Montalbano: S1 (1999) MHz Father Brown: S3 (2015) BBC Studios The Forsyte Saga: S1 (2002) PBS Beyond Paradise: S1 (2023) BBC Studios Father Brown: S11 (2024) BBC Studios Father Brown: S5 (2016) BBC Studios Father Brown: S2 (2014) BBC Studios Death in Paradise: S1 (2011) BBC Studios Luther: S1 (2010) BBC Studios

Kanopy 2024 Most-Watched Documentaries (US Public Library Card Holders):

Lynch/Oz (2022) The Criterion Collection Cats of Malta (2023) Entertainment Squad Four Daughters (2023) Kino Lorber Kedi (2016) Oscilloscope Laboratories I Am Not Your Negro (2016) Kino Lorber Close to Vermeer (2023) Kino Lorber Finding the Money (2023) Giant Pictures The American Buffalo (2023) PBS The YouTube Effect (2022) Drafthouse Films God & Country (2024) Oscilloscope Laboratories

ABOUT KANOPY

Kanopy is the leading video streaming service providing films that matter through public libraries and colleges worldwide. Owned by OverDrive, and a companion brand to Libby (ebooks) and Sora (educational reading), Kanopy has 30,000+ films in its catalog. Partnering with filmmakers and film and video distributors, Kanopy offers access to wide-ranging, engaging narratives, insightful documentaries, and riveting television and instructional series. Suppliers include BBC, Criterion, NEON, Samuel Goldwyn, HISTORY, A&E, The Great Courses, Kino Lorber, A24 and IFC Films. Kanopy’s ad-free platform is available via browser and on iOS, Android, and all major streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV. OverDrive’s acquisition of Kanopy in 2021 brought together the largest catalog of premium ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming video content for thousands of public libraries, colleges, and universities.

ABOUT OVERDRIVE

