Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation at the 29th Annual Society for Neuro-Oncology Meeting in Houston, Texas

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response targeting technologies, is pleased to announce an upcoming poster presentation highlighting preliminary results of its Deep Docking and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) drug development program at the Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas on November 22, 2024.

The poster will be available to conference attendees as virtual e-posters on the virtual meeting platform on November 22, 2024.

Poster Details:

Title: Utilizing Artificial Intelligence for the Discovery of Novel PARP1-Selective Inhibitors for Use Against Brain Tumors

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence for the Discovery of Novel PARP1-Selective Inhibitors for Use Against Brain Tumors Presentation Date: November 22, 2024

November 22, 2024 Session: 7:30pm CST

7:30pm CST Abstract Number: DDDR-15

About the Annual Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting

The SNO Annual Meeting is the premier global event in neuro-oncology, bringing together over 2,600 researchers, clinicians, and scientists from more than 40 countries to advance the field of neuro-oncology. This influential conference will feature leading experts in oncology, providing a platform for the latest research, treatments, and innovations. The 2024 meeting will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, from November 21-24. For more information, visit: https://soc-neuro-onc.org/SNOAnnualMeeting/Default.aspx.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information Contact:

Jeffrey Bacha, BSC, MBA

Executive Chairman and Director

info@rakovinatherapeutics.com



Investor Relations and Media:

Susan Xu

Investor Relations

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

778-323-0959