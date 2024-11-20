Myriad Genetics Announces Incorporation of its Proprietary HRD platform in Illumina’s Updated Comprehensive Gene Panel Assay, TruSight™ Oncology 500 v2

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced updates to its agreement with Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies.

Myriad’s gold-standard Genomic Instability Score (GIS) to determine Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) will be reported for all samples analyzed with Illumina’s updated research assay, TruSight™ Oncology 500 v2 (TSO 500 v2). Previously, GIS to determine HRD was only available as a separate product. As a result, a broad array of cancer types will receive GIS results and their HRD status.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Illumina and combine the two companies’ technologies to create what we believe is the most advanced and complete gene panel to enable comprehensive genomic profiling,” said Patrick Burke, PhD, EVP of Strategy and Innovation, Myriad Genetics.

Combining Myriad’s HRD technology, which is used in MyChoice® CDx tumor-based test, with Illumina’s expertise in comprehensive genomic profiling will enable Myriad to broaden clinical research opportunities and potentially drive CDx development for HRD-based therapies across multiple potential tumor types. Broad availability of data and the Myriad GIS platform may help drive disease-site indication expansion and potential companion diagnostic product development beyond ovarian cancer.

“Inclusion of GIS in all Myriad’s Precise Tumor® clinical reports will strengthen the company’s oncology product portfolio,” said Burke. “Precise Tumor is a pan-cancer solid tumor comprehensive genomic profiling test, leveraging Illumina’s current TSO 500 technology.”

Myriad announced the strategic partnership with Illumina in January 2021 and has expanded its relationship both geographically and technologically since that time.

About Myriad’s MyChoice CDx HRD Companion Diagnostic Test

Myriad’s MyChoice CDx is the most comprehensive homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) test, enabling physicians to identify patients with tumors that have lost the ability to repair double-stranded DNA breaks, resulting in increased susceptibility to DNA-damaging drugs such as platinum drugs or PARP inhibitors. The MyChoice test comprises tumor sequencing of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and a composite of three proprietary technologies (loss of heterozygosity, telomeric allelic imbalance and large-scale state transitions).

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

