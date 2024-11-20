IPG Photonics Launches Advanced Dual-Beam Fiber Lasers for Additive Manufacturing

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), a global leader in fiber laser technology, proudly announces the release of a new laser designed specifically for additive manufacturing applications. The new laser series incorporates IPG’s novel dual-beam lasers which offer independent control of the simultaneously emitted core and ring beams enabling unparalleled precision, efficiency, and reliability. IPG’s capabilities in high-power lasers power these new 1 kW core, 3 kW ring (YLR-1000/3000-AMB) and 2 kW core, 2 kW ring (YLR-2000/2000-AMB) dual-beam rack lasers.

The new YLR-AMB series with unique features tailored for the additive manufacturing industry provides users unequaled capabilities:

• Enhanced Productivity: The YLR-1000/3000-AMB achieves build rates exceeding 324 cm³/h with >99.9% density on materials such as Ti-6Al-4V.

• Versatile Processing Options: Both single-mode and multi-mode outputs combine for total power up to 4 kW, allowing versatile processing options.

• Optimized Heat Distribution for Better Builds: Independent adjustment of center and ring modes optimizes the heat distribution for faster, high-quality builds.

• Small Form Factor: Slim 2U 19” (482.6 mm) rack-mountable form factor ensures integration flexibility with reduced footprint.

These innovations stem from rigorous testing with several of the top additive OEMs. Initial results confirm superior performance, with significant cost reductions and material efficiency gains.

“These new YLR-AMB lasers are game-changers for additive manufacturing,” stated Trevor Ness, SVP Global Sales & Business Development at IPG Photonics. “By combining high-power, precision control, and application-specific optimization, we’re empowering manufacturers to redefine productivity and cost efficiency.”

YLR-AMB lasers excel in high-performance applications, including aerospace components, medical devices, and custom tooling. Key highlights include:

• Materials Capability: Optimized for alloys like Ti-6Al-4V (alpha-beta titanium alloy) and CuCr1Zr (copper chromium zirconium).

• Dynamic Layer Adjustments: Achieve flawless overhangs and complex geometries.

YLR-AMB lasers are on display in the IPG booth (Hall 11, booth C70) at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt Germany, showcasing live demonstrations and technical discussions.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit IPGPhotonics.com

Contact

Eugene Fedotoff

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IPG Photonics Corporation

508-597-4713

efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com