Sustainable Growth of the Bakery Meal Market: Transforming Waste into Nutritious Animal Feed | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bakery meal industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 897.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6 % to reach a market valuation of USD 1,254.4 million by 2034.

The bakery meal market is barreling into an upswing, celebrating increased awareness towards sustainability and innovative practices in animal nutrition. A bakery meal includes a myriad of unsalable ingredients in the form of bread, cookies, biscuits, cereals, and other baked goods refurbished as nutritious feed components for livestock. This brings together a reduction in food waste and a more economical approach to animal feed, especially in swine and poultry farming.

It is suggested that in excess of 500,000 tons of bakery waste are produced annually in the United States. After this extensive production, however, the nutritional worth of bakery waste is still scarcely documented. Available data, however, show that bakery waste is generally a source of 8 to 15% crude protein, 5 to 10% ether extract, and starch with a volume of more than 40%. The variability in composition is mostly due to the different types of baked goods included in each batch.

With sustainability becoming an important issue in the food industry, bakeries are still implementing practices such as waste reduction and energy efficiency. Increasingly, companies are collaborating with local bakeries to secure a consistent supply of by-products for animal feed. Considering the innovative impact bakery by-products have upon the composition of animal feed, such innovations can readily improve livestock health, and at the same time, be consistent with larger environmental concerns. Expectedly, the bakery meal market will flourish, providing an equilibrium between sustainable practices and animal nutrition.

“The bakery meals market is addressed by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization. Driving competition among manufacturers are technology innovations that allow added value through service to help farmers control feed processes in real-time with the objective of feeding using the optimum amount to obtain maximum productivity. This gives them a unique selling proposition and strengthens the customers’ relations because the companies can shift with the changing tastes of the customers,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Global Bakery Meal Market Study:

Collaborate with bakery industries: Increasingly, companies are partnering with local bakeries to obtain bakery by-products for animal feed. This collaboration is sustainable in that it transforms waste into a usable product that cuts food loss and gives livestock cheaper feed.

Nutritional enhancement by manufacturers: The nutritional value of the bakery meal is improving in that they are becoming richer in protein, fiber, and energy for proper animal health and productivity, especially in poultry and swine farming.

Sustainability and waste management: Communist firms support this ideology by providing sustainable waste management through a constant supply chain converting bakery waste into animal feed, thus contributing to circular economy sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact working toward reducing food waste.

Fortification of bakery meal: Companies are developing fortified bakery meal by innovating product composition aimed at addressing the nutrition needs of various livestock to improve feed efficiency and promote better growth and performance of animals.





Growing Demand for Bakery Meals in Animal Feed Driven by Sustainability and Nutritional Value

The Bakery Meals Market is being propelled by a few key drivers and emerging opportunities toward significant growth. Sustainable waste management processes have become increasingly significant as bakery by-products are now reused, thus helping in the reduction of food waste, while providing livestock with a cost-efficient and nutritious feed solution.

Based on the number of animal food manufacturing facilities, almost 5,650 facilities throughout the United States are producing more than 284 million tons of finished feed and pet food annually, according to the American Feed Industry Association.

The demand is driven by the need for cost-efficient feed, as producers continue to seek affordable alternatives without compromising quality. With nutritional value as a justification, bakery meals offer the requisite energy, fiber, and protein essential for animal health and productivity, particularly in swine, poultry, and dairy farming.

Who is winning?

The competitive scenario in the bakery meal market very much depends on innovation, partnership, and digitalization. Companies are leveraging technology to offer value-added services that give farmers the capability to control feeding processes in real time, allowing them to optimize feed utilization for maximum productivity. This not only builds customer loyalty but also increases competitiveness in the market as a result of the distinct selling propositions that empower companies to deal competently with changes in customer preferences.

For instance:

In 2023, Darling Ingredients launched bakery meal formulations created to enhance livestock nutrition. These advance the idea of feed efficiency, thus promoting improved animal health. By fortifying bakery by-products, Darling Ingredients will meet the ever-increasing market share for a high-quality and cost-effective feed solution.

In 2023, Scoular entered into a partnership agreement with local bakeries to source bakery by-products for animal feed. Notices and Promotion Lists. This collaboration will enhance sustainability by lessening food waste while simultaneously providing high-quality nutrition for livestock. In so doing, this initiative aims at building a more cyclical economy where bakery by-products repurpose in support of nutrition in an environmentally beneficial context to the agriculture sector.

Leading Brands

Darling Ingredients

Scoular

Renewal Processing, Inc.

Nutreco NV (Netherlands)

Duynie

Looop

Cargill

Prorec

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

ForFarmers BV

DLG Group

Alltech Inc.

KENT Nutrition Group

J.D. Heiskell & Co.



Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bakery-meal-market

Key Segments of the Report



By Primary Ingredients:

As per primary ingredients, the industry has been categorized into bread by-products, crackers and chips, cookies and snack foods, tortillas and cereals.

By Animal Type:



This segment is further categorized into poultry feed, swine feed, dairy cattle feed and others.

By distribution channel:



This segment is further categorized into direct sales to farmers, feed manufacturers and retail outlets.

By formulation type:



As per sales channel, the industry has been categorized into standard bakery meal and fortified bakery meal

By End User:



This segment is further categorized into commercial livestock farms and smallholder farms.

By Packaging Type:



This segment is further categorized into bulk packaging and retail packaging.

By Region:



Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Latin America, Central Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa and South Asia & Pacific & Pacific.

German Translation:

Die globale Backwarenindustrie hat im Jahr 2024 eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 897,4 Mio. USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 1.254,4 Mio. USD zu erreichen.

Der Markt für Backmehle befindet sich in einem Aufschwung und feiert ein gestiegenes Bewusstsein für Nachhaltigkeit und innovative Praktiken in der Tierernährung. Backmehl enthält eine Vielzahl von unverkäuflichen Zutaten in Form von Brot, Keksen, Keksen, Müsli und anderen Backwaren, die als nahrhafte Futterkomponenten für Nutztiere aufbereitet werden. Dies verbindet die Reduzierung von Lebensmittelabfällen mit einem wirtschaftlicheren Ansatz für Tierfutter, insbesondere in der Schweine- und Geflügelzucht.

Es wird vermutet, dass in den Vereinigten Staaten jährlich mehr als 500.000 Tonnen Backabfälle produziert werden. Nach dieser aufwendigen Produktion ist der Nährwert von Backabfällen jedoch immer noch kaum dokumentiert. Die verfügbaren Daten zeigen jedoch, dass Backabfälle in der Regel eine Quelle für 8 bis 15 % Rohprotein, 5 bis 10 % Etherextrakt und Stärke mit einem Volumen von mehr als 40 % sind. Die Variabilität in der Zusammensetzung ist vor allem auf die verschiedenen Arten von Backwaren zurückzuführen, die in jeder Charge enthalten sind.

Da Nachhaltigkeit zu einem wichtigen Thema in der Lebensmittelindustrie wird, setzen Bäckereien immer noch Praktiken wie Abfallreduzierung und Energieeffizienz um. Immer mehr Unternehmen arbeiten mit lokalen Bäckereien zusammen, um eine konstante Versorgung mit Nebenprodukten für das Tierfutter zu sichern. In Anbetracht der innovativen Auswirkungen, die Backwarennebenprodukte auf die Zusammensetzung von Tierfutter haben, können solche Innovationen die Gesundheit der Nutztiere leicht verbessern und gleichzeitig mit größeren Umweltbelangen vereinbar sein. Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Backmehle florieren und ein Gleichgewicht zwischen nachhaltigen Praktiken und Tierernährung schaffen wird.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Global Bakery Meal Market Study:

 Zusammenarbeit mit der Backwarenindustrie: Immer mehr Unternehmen arbeiten mit lokalen Bäckereien zusammen, um Backnebenprodukte für Tierfutter zu gewinnen. Diese Zusammenarbeit ist insofern nachhaltig, als sie Abfall in ein nutzbares Produkt umwandelt, das Lebensmittelverluste reduziert und den Tieren billigeres Futter liefert.

 Nährwertverbesserung durch die Hersteller: Der Nährwert des Backmehls verbessert sich, da es reicher an Proteinen, Ballaststoffen und Energie für die Gesundheit und Produktivität der Tiere wird, insbesondere in der Geflügel- und Schweinezucht.

 Nachhaltigkeit und Abfallwirtschaft: Kommunistische Unternehmen unterstützen diese Ideologie, indem sie eine nachhaltige Abfallwirtschaft durch eine konstante Lieferkette bieten, die Bäckereiabfälle in Tierfutter umwandelt, und so zur Nachhaltigkeit der Kreislaufwirtschaft beitragen und die Umweltbelastung minimieren, um Lebensmittelabfälle zu reduzieren.

 Anreicherung von Backmehl: Unternehmen entwickeln angereichertes Backmehl, indem sie eine innovative Produktzusammensetzung entwickeln, die darauf abzielt, die Ernährungsbedürfnisse verschiedener Nutztiere zu erfüllen, um die Futtereffizienz zu verbessern und ein besseres Wachstum und eine bessere Leistung der Tiere zu fördern.

Wachsende Nachfrage nach Backmehlen in der Tierernährung aufgrund von Nachhaltigkeit und Nährwert

Der Markt für Backgerichte wird von einigen wichtigen Treibern und sich abzeichnenden Möglichkeiten zu einem signifikanten Wachstum vorangetrieben. Nachhaltige Abfallwirtschaftsprozesse haben zunehmend an Bedeutung gewonnen, da Backwarennebenprodukte wiederverwendet werden, was zur Reduzierung von Lebensmittelabfällen beiträgt und gleichzeitig den Nutztieren eine kosteneffiziente und nahrhafte Futterlösung bietet.

Basierend auf der Anzahl der Produktionsstätten für Tiernahrung produzieren fast 5.650 Anlagen in den Vereinigten Staaten jährlich mehr als 284 Millionen Tonnen Fertigfutter und Tiernahrung, so die American Feed Industry Association.

Die Nachfrage wird durch den Bedarf an kosteneffizientem Futter angetrieben, da die Produzenten weiterhin nach erschwinglichen Alternativen suchen, ohne Kompromisse bei der Qualität einzugehen. Mit dem Nährwert als Rechtfertigung bieten Backmehle die erforderliche Energie, Ballaststoffe und Proteine, die für die Gesundheit und Produktivität der Tiere unerlässlich sind, insbesondere in der Schweine-, Geflügel- und Milchviehhaltung.

"Der Markt für Backgerichte wird von Innovation, Partnerschaften und Digitalisierung adressiert. Der Wettbewerb unter den Herstellern wird durch technologische Innovationen vorangetrieben, die einen Mehrwert durch Service ermöglichen, um Landwirten zu helfen, Fütterungsprozesse in Echtzeit zu steuern, mit dem Ziel, mit der optimalen Menge zu füttern, um maximale Produktivität zu erzielen. Dies gibt ihnen ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal und stärkt die Kundenbeziehungen, da sich die Unternehmen mit dem sich ändernden Geschmack der Kunden verändern können." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wer gewinnt?

Das Wettbewerbsszenario auf dem Markt für Backwaren hängt stark von Innovation, Partnerschaft und Digitalisierung ab. Unternehmen nutzen Technologie, um Mehrwertdienste anzubieten, die Landwirten die Möglichkeit geben, Fütterungsprozesse in Echtzeit zu steuern und so die Futternutzung für maximale Produktivität zu optimieren. Dies stärkt nicht nur die Kundenbindung, sondern erhöht auch die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit auf dem Markt aufgrund der ausgeprägten Verkaufsargumente, die Unternehmen in die Lage versetzen, kompetent mit Veränderungen der Kundenpräferenzen umzugehen.

Zum Beispiel:

Im Jahr 2023 brachte Darling Ingredients Backmehlformulierungen auf den Markt, die zur Verbesserung der Tierernährung entwickelt wurden. Diese fördern die Idee der Futtereffizienz und fördern so eine verbesserte Tiergesundheit. Durch die Anreicherung von Backnebenprodukten wird Darling Ingredients den ständig wachsenden Marktanteil für eine hochwertige und kostengünstige Futterlösung erfüllen.

Im Jahr 2023 schloss Scoular eine Partnerschaftsvereinbarung mit lokalen Bäckereien ab, um Backnebenprodukte für Tierfutter zu beziehen. Mitteilungen und Aktionslisten. Diese Zusammenarbeit wird die Nachhaltigkeit verbessern, indem sie Lebensmittelverschwendung verringert und gleichzeitig eine hochwertige Ernährung für das Vieh bietet. Auf diese Weise zielt diese Initiative darauf ab, eine zyklischere Wirtschaft aufzubauen, in der Backwarennebenprodukte zur Unterstützung der Ernährung in einem umweltverträglichen Kontext für den Agrarsektor wiederverwendet werden.

Führende Marken

Darling Zutaten

Scoular

Renewal Processing, Inc.

Nutreco NV (Niederlande)

Duynie

Looop

Cargill

Prorec

Archer Daniels Midland Unternehmen (ADM)

Charoen Pokphand Futter PCL

ForFarmers BV

DLG-Gruppe

Alltech Inc.

KENT Nutrition Gruppe

J.D. Heiskell & Co.



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts



Nach primären Inhaltsstoffen:

In Bezug auf die Hauptzutaten wurde die Industrie in Brotnebenprodukte, Cracker und Chips, Kekse und Snacks, Tortillas und Cerealien eingeteilt.

Nach Tierart:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Geflügelfutter, Schweinefutter, Milchviehfutter und andere unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Dieses Segment gliedert sich weiter in den Direktvertrieb an Landwirte, Futtermittelhersteller und den Einzelhandel.

Nach Formulierungstyp:

Nach Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in Standard-Backmehl und angereichertes Backmehl eingeteilt

Nach Endbenutzer:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in kommerzielle Viehzuchtbetriebe und kleinbäuerliche Betriebe unterteilt.

Nach Verpackungstyp:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Großverpackungen und Einzelhandelsverpackungen unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Russlands und Weißrusslands, des Balkans und des Baltikums, Lateinamerikas, Zentralasiens, Ostasiens, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas sowie Südasiens, des Pazifiks und des Pazifiks durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

