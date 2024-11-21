Meridianbet Redefines Sports Sponsorship with Europe’s First Emblem Integration Deal with BC Crvena Zvezda

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a global sports betting and gaming brand, part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has advanced its strategic partnership with Euroleague basketball powerhouse Crvena Zvezda.

Building on over two years of collaboration, Meridianbet has achieved a first-of-its-kind branding integration in Serbia and the region by incorporating its logo into the club’s emblem. This innovative sponsorship represents a next-generation business model for sports partnerships, aligning with Meridianbet’s growth trajectory and global market positioning.

Breaking New Ground – Key Facts

First permanent logo integration in European basketball

Strong, ongoing partnership with a top-tier Euroleague club

Strategic amid NBA’s expanding interest in Europe



This partnership is not just a branding milestone but a reflection of Meridianbet’s long-term vision to reshape the future of sports sponsorship. Operating across 18 global markets and supporting over 100 professional and amateur sports clubs, Meridianbet demonstrates a forward-looking approach that integrates its brand into the core identity of its partners, fostering mutual growth and innovation.

Legacy Meets Innovation

This partnership unites two titans: Meridianbet, with 23 years of leadership in digital gaming, and Crvena Zvezda, a basketball dynasty with deep cultural significance for the entire Southeast Europe. As European basketball undergoes transformation and anticipates further global integration, this collaboration exemplifies how traditional sports values can harmonize with cutting-edge business strategies.

By embedding its brand into Crvena Zvezda’s crest, Meridianbet transcends conventional sponsorship, creating a long-term alliance that underscores its commitment to innovation, market leadership, and a shared vision for growth within the rapidly evolving sports landscape.

Group – Wide CSR Statement

Beyond the court, this move highlights Meridianbet’s broader ethos as part of Golden Matrix Group. As outlined in GMGI’s recent Q3 report, the company prioritizes investments in corporate social responsibility (CSR), funding grassroots sports initiatives, supporting youth education programs, and fostering sustainable development. Meridianbet’s sponsorships extend beyond financial transactions, representing a commitment to tangible community impact and long-term partnerships.

This strategic partnership also signals Meridianbet’s growing global ambitions. As part of Golden Matrix Group, the company continues to expand its presence in key markets while reinforcing its reputation as an innovator in sports betting and gaming. With proprietary technology and personalized customer experiences at its core, Meridianbet positions itself as a global leader deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

Crvena Zvezda’s fans, known for their passionate support, now carry a crest that combines legacy with innovation. For Meridianbet, this partnership is more than a branding exercise—it’s a statement of intent, a commitment to shaping the future of sports sponsorship in Serbia and beyond.

A New Era for European Basketball

Crvena Zvezda’s crest, now a blend of tradition and innovation, represents the convergence of two forces driving change in European sports. For Meridianbet, this initiative is not just a sponsorship—it’s a strategic declaration to shape the future of sports partnerships on a global scale.

As part of Golden Matrix Group, Meridianbet continues to expand its global footprint while pioneering next-generation solutions in sports betting and gaming. With proprietary technology and an unwavering commitment to personalized customer experiences, the company remains at the forefront of an industry poised for exponential growth.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 17 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

