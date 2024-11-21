iQIYI Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion 1 ), decreasing 10% year over year.

), decreasing 10% year over year. Operating income was RMB238.9 million (US$34.0 million) and operating income margin was 3%, compared to operating income of RMB746.7 million and operating income margin of 9% in the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income 2 was RMB368.6 million (US$52.5 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 5%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB894.9 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 11% in the same period in 2023.

was RMB368.6 million (US$52.5 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 5%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB894.9 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 11% in the same period in 2023. Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB229.4 million (US$32.7 million), compared to net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB475.9 million in the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI2 was RMB479.8 million (US$68.4 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB622.1 million in the same period in 2023.



“In the third quarter of 2024, we topped the industry in the drama series market share, according to Enlightent data,” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “We have recently elevated our entertainment offerings and services with strategic enhancements, integrating sought-after mini and short dramas to complement our extensive long-form content portfolio. We have also introduced a family account option within our membership programs. We believe these improvements will better serve users’ evolving entertainment needs.”

“Our goal is to enhance content appeal by optimizing long-form video offerings and incorporating mini and short dramas into our content portfolio. With disciplined execution, we believe that such initiatives will lead to long-term value creation for our businesses,” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB Total revenues 8,015,079 7,438,785 7,245,681 Operating income 746,747 342,093 238,921 Operating income (non-GAAP) 894,879 501,417 368,644 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 475,920 68,685 229,412 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 622,071 246,914 479,787 Diluted net income per ADS 0.49 0.07 0.24 Diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP)2 0.64 0.25 0.50

Footnotes:

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.0176 as of September 30, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion), decreasing 10% year over year.

Membership services revenue was RMB4.4 billion (US$622.1 million), decreasing 13% year over year, primarily due to a lighter content slate.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.3 billion (US$190.5 million), decreasing 20% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in brand advertising business, partially offset by the growth of performance-based advertising business.

Content distribution revenue was RMB814.0 million (US$116.0 million), increasing 52% year over year, primarily driven by the increase in the barter transactions.

Other revenues were RMB728.8 million (US$103.8 million), decreasing 8% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB5.6 billion (US$805.1 million), decreasing 3% year over year. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB4.0 billion (US$569.0 million), decreasing 5% year over year. The decrease in content cost was primarily due to lighter movie offerings in the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB907.9 million (US$129.4 million), decreasing 7% year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the marketing spending.

Research and development expenses were RMB449.0 million (US$64.0 million), flat year over year.

Operating income was RMB238.9 million (US$34.0 million), decreasing 68% year over year. Operating income margin was 3%, compared to operating income margin of 9% in the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB368.6 million (US$52.5 million), decreasing 59% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 5%, compared to non-GAAP operating income margin of 11% in the same period in 2023.

Total other income was RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), compared to total other expense of RMB254.2 million in the same period in 2023. The year over year variance was primarily driven by gain from foreign exchange, partially offset by the increase in impairment provision.

Income before income taxes was RMB247.3 million (US$35.2 million), compared to income before income taxes of RMB492.5 million in the same period in 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB11.5 million (US$1.6 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB9.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB229.4 million (US$32.7 million), decreasing 52% year over year. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.24 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.49 in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB479.8 million (US$68.4 million), decreasing 23% year over year. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.50 (US$0.07), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.64 in the same period of 2023.

Operating cash flow was RMB242.5 million (US$34.6 million), compared to operating cash flow of RMB830.7 million in the same period of 2023. Free cash flow was RMB234.8 million (US$33.5 million), compared to free cash flow of RMB826.5 million in the same period of 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB4.7 billion (US$673.8 million). In August 2024, PAG drew down US$200.0 million under the loan facility, bringing the total draw down under the facility agreements to US$400.0 million as of September 30, 2024. As such, PAG’s repurchase right for the US$522.5 million principal of the convertible senior notes due January 2028 has been waived.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS represents diluted net income per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Membership services 5,011,617 4,495,310 4,365,955 Online advertising services 1,674,260 1,461,367 1,336,932 Content distribution 537,058 698,175 814,028 Others 792,144 783,933 728,766 Total revenues 8,015,079 7,438,785 7,245,681 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (5,839,540) (5,678,342) (5,649,836) Selling, general and administrative (981,409) (969,673) (907,885) Research and development (447,383) (448,677) (449,039) Total operating costs and expenses (7,268,332) (7,096,692) (7,006,760) Operating income 746,747 342,093 238,921 Other income/(expense): Interest income 45,219 68,688 69,044 Interest expenses (281,528) (288,162) (256,440) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net (38,084) (51,338) 296,030 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments 1,355 (2,100) 4,627 Others, net 18,802 32,476 (104,867) Total other (expense)/income, net (254,236) (240,436) 8,394 Income before income taxes 492,511 101,657 247,315 Income tax expense (9,012) (25,741) (11,483) Net income 483,499 75,916 235,832 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,579 7,231 6,420 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 475,920 68,685 229,412 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 475,920 68,685 229,412 Net income per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.07 0.01 0.03 Diluted 0.07 0.01 0.03 Net income per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares): Basic 0.50 0.07 0.24 Diluted 0.49 0.07 0.24 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income per share computation: Basic 6,712,002,812 6,725,978,497 6,737,281,504 Diluted 6,850,839,094 6,857,915,450 6,779,359,665





iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) December 31, September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,434,525 3,241,336 Restricted cash 6,120 - Short-term investments 941,738 936,267 Accounts receivable, net 2,169,042 2,215,920 Prepayments and other assets 2,794,259 2,302,748 Amounts due from related parties 1,707,024 345,392 Licensed copyrights, net 582,521 522,495 Total current assets 12,635,229 9,564,158 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 863,813 839,945 Long-term investments 2,260,785 2,054,565 Licensed copyrights, net 6,966,508 6,862,492 Intangible assets, net 309,534 310,006 Produced content, net 13,376,985 14,321,624 Prepayments and other assets 3,518,210 3,508,104 Operating lease assets 683,897 621,083 Goodwill 3,820,823 3,820,823 Amounts due from related parties 158,590 2,927,240 Total non-current assets 31,959,145 35,265,882 Total assets 44,594,374 44,830,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and notes payable 5,671,074 6,486,111 Amounts due to related parties 2,953,658 3,267,320 Customer advances and deferred revenue 4,373,208 4,320,866 Convertible senior notes, current portion 2,802,442 16,668 Short-term loans 3,571,637 4,347,147 Long-term loans, current portion 2,000 36,800 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 100,883 93,432 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,866,632 2,883,646 Total current liabilities 22,341,534 21,451,990 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 97,990 496,951 Convertible senior notes 8,143,994 8,187,011 Deferred tax liabilities 824 34 Amounts due to related parties 80,566 64,211 Operating lease liabilities 523,747 464,837 Other non-current liabilities 1,220,804 886,346 Total non-current liabilities 10,067,925 10,099,390 Total liabilities 32,409,459 31,551,380 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 237 238 Class B ordinary shares 193 193 Additional paid-in capital 54,971,469 55,439,943 Accumulated deficit (44,573,428) (43,620,014) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,688,047 1,388,992 Non-controlling interests 98,397 69,308 Total shareholders’ equity 12,184,915 13,278,660 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 44,594,374 44,830,040





iQIYI, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities 830,689 410,752 242,517 Net cash (used for)/provided by investing activities(1,2) (55,245) 336,256 (1,662,662) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities 269,189 865,894 (2,611,570) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,587 23,113 (83,808) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,049,220 1,636,015 (4,115,523) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 5,082,365 6,271,368 7,907,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 6,131,585 7,907,383 3,791,860



Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 4,230,587 6,301,808 3,241,336 Restricted cash 6,120 - - Long-term restricted cash 1,894,878 1,605,575 550,524 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 6,131,585 7,907,383 3,791,860 Net cash provided by operating activities 830,689 410,752 242,517 Less: Capital expenditures(2) (4,192) (28,299) (7,700) Free cash flow 826,497 382,453 234,817

(1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from loans provided to related party, investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures.

(2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with construction in process, computers and servers.





iQIYI, INC. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS information, unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB RMB Operating income 746,747 342,093 238,921 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 145,730 157,791 128,190 Add: Amortization of intangible assets(1) 2,402 1,533 1,533 Operating income (non-GAAP) 894,879 501,417 368,644 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. 475,920 68,685 229,412 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 145,730 157,791 128,190 Add: Amortization of intangible assets(1) 2,402 1,533 1,533 Add: Disposal loss - - 22,265 Add: Impairment of long-term investments - 16,591 91,243 Add: Fair value (gain)/loss of long-term investments (1,756) 2,577 7,407 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(2) (225) (263) (263) Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 622,071 246,914 479,787 Diluted net income per ADS 0.49 0.07 0.24 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 0.15 0.18 0.26 Diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP) 0.64 0.25 0.50

(1) This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents tax impact of all relevant non-GAAP adjustments.