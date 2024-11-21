Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 25+ Companies and 30+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



"Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma- Pipeline Insight, 2024" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Emerging Drugs

HyBryte: Soligenix



HyBryteT (synthetic hypericin or SGX301) is a novel, first-in-class, photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. The active ingredient in HyBryteT is synthetic hypericin, a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions that is taken up by the malignant T-cells, and then activated by visible light approximately 24 hours later.



The use of visible light in the red-yellow spectrum has the advantage of penetrating more deeply into the skin (much more so than ultraviolet light) and therefore potentially treating deeper skin disease and thicker plaques and lesions. Synthetic hypericin sodium, the active ingredient in HyBryteT, has Orphan Drug designation in the United States for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma and CTCL and in Europe for CTCL. HyBryteT has received Fast Track designation for the treatment of cutaneous t-cell lymphoma in the United States.



AFM13: Affimed GmbH



AFM-13 is under development for the treatment of refractory and relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma, CD30+ lymphoma such as transformed mycosis fungoides, peripheral and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma combination with check point inhibitors and Hodgkin lymphoma combination with lenalidomide. The drug candidate is administered intravenously. AFM-13 is a bi-specific, tetravalent human antibody, it acts by targeting CD30/CD16A. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma.



ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd



ASTX660 (Tolinapant) is a novel, orally administered, non-peptidomimetic antagonist of the cellular and X-linked inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (cIAP1/2 and XIAP). Inhibitors of apoptosis proteins (IAPs) are frequently overexpressed in tumor cells and contribute to tumor cell survival and chemo-resistance. By inhibiting IAPs, tolinapant promotes cell death. Tolinapant also acts via a newly described immunomodulatory mechanism, which works to enhance an anti-tumor immune response in T-cell lymphomas. The drug is in Phase I/II for the treatment of CTCL.



WUCART007: Wugen



WU-CART-007 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, fratricide-resistant CD7-targeted CAR-T cell therapy engineered to overcome the technological challenges of harnessing CAR-T cells to treat CD7+ hematological malignancies. Wugen is deploying CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology to delete CD7 and the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC), preventing CAR-T cell fratricide and mitigating the risk of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD). WU-CART-007 is manufactured using healthy donor-derived T-cells to eliminate the risk of malignant cell contamination historically observed in the autologous CAR-T setting. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of CTCL.



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

There are approx. 25+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The companies which have their Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Soligenix.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs?

How many Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

HyBryte

Resminostat

Mundipharma International

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding

Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

BeiGene

Mundipharma Research Limited

Jiangsu Simcere Biologics Co., Ltd

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA

Pfizer

Galderma R&D

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Key Products

Soligenix

4SC AG

Tinostamustine

B006

WP1220

Tislelizumab

Tinostamustine

SIM1811-03

Romidepsin

Ritlecitinib

CD11301

Pembrolizumab

L-Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide

KT-333

KPT-330

Phases

The report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma drugs.



Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Report Insights

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

