Global Sustainable Fabrics Market to Grow at 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2029

Boston, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest study from BCC Research, the global market for Sustainable Fabrics is expected to reach $27.8 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029.”

The report offers an analysis of the global market for sustainable fabrics, with 2023 as the base year and revenue forecasts through 2029. The market is segmented by material, including plant-based, recycled, and other sustainable fabrics. It also breaks down applications into key categories such as clothing, accessories and home furnishings. Additionally, the report covers trends and growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) markets.

This report is highly relevant due to two key factors driving the sustainable fabrics market. First, the fashion industry has recognized the importance of sustainability for its long-term growth, prompting a shift in production methods and materials toward eco-friendly practices. This shift is fueled by consumers’ increasingly sustainable shopping habits, especially as millennials and Gen Z lead the movement towards environmentally conscious fashion. Second, major product developments by well-known brands are accelerating the use of sustainable fabrics, particularly in categories like handloom (e.g., organic cotton from India), sportswear (brands such as Adidas and Nike), and denimwear (led by Levi’s). Even luxury brands are now entering the sustainable fabric market, further driving its growth despite higher price points.

The following factors are driving the global sustainable fabrics market:

Environmental Concerns in the Textile Sector: The textile industry contributes significantly to environmental issues, including water pollution, water consumption, and carbon emissions. Sustainable fabrics address these challenges by using eco-friendly materials and processes, prompting manufacturers and consumers to adopt greener practices.

Organic and Sustainable Fashion: Conscious consumption is on the rise, with more consumers seeking organic and sustainable fashion. This trend is driven by increased awareness of environmental and ethical concerns, as well as a preference for natural, high-quality products. Sustainable fabrics made from organic or recycled materials are gaining traction in the fashion industry.

Health Risks from Textile Chemicals: Conventional textile manufacturing involves harmful chemicals that can irritate the skin and pose health risks. Sustainable fabrics use safer, non-toxic alternatives, benefiting consumers and workers by reducing health hazards and driving demand for healthier fabric options.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $17.6 billion Market size forecast $27.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Material, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers Environmental concerns in the textile sector

Organic and sustainable fashion

Health Risks from textile chemicals

Interesting facts about the global sustainable fabrics market:

Next-gen materials such as fungi (e.g., mushroom leather) are being explored as sustainable fabric options, with promising future growth.

Advanced recycling techniques and low-carbon digital textile coloration methods are rapidly gaining traction.

Integration of blockchain, 3D printing, and AI is transforming the textile industry.

Companies such as Mango, Pangaia, Adidas, and New Balance are using 3D printing to create customized products with minimal material waste.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projections for the market?

The sustainable fabrics market is expected to reach $27.8 billion by the end of 2029, with a CAGR of 8.1%.

What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

Rising environmental concerns or the textile sector.

The growing popularity of organic and sustainable fashion.

Health risks from textile chemicals.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by material, application and region.

Which application segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The clothing segment will continue to dominate the market through 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific accounts for almost 40% of the global market. Large apparel and textile manufacturing bases in China, India, Bangladesh, and other APAC countries characterize the region. The apparel manufacturing sector of APAC is also increasingly adopting sustainable production practices, led by growing consumer preferences for sustainable products.

Some of the leading companies in the market include:

Ananas Anam

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Hzcork

Kaihara Denim

Manteco S.P.A

Proeco Organics

Tdv Industries

Teijin Ltd.

Textil Santanderina

Vivify Textiles

