Precision Farming Market to Grow at 10.6% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Markets for Precision Farming” is projected to grow from an estimated $12.8 billion in 2025 to $21.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 through 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global market for precision farming, segmenting it by solutions (hardware, software, services) and applications (crop management, livestock monitoring, and precision irrigation). It explores regional market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study highlights trends, challenges, ESG developments, patents, and emerging technologies, while also offering insights into the competitive landscape and profiles of leading companies in the industry.

This report is especially relevant now because the agricultural industry is facing urgent challenges including rising food demand, climate change impacts, and labor shortages. Precision farming offers timely solutions to these challenges by integrating technologies like AI, IoT sensors, and robotics to increase productivity, reduce waste, and optimize resource use. The report provides insights into current market dynamics, emerging opportunities driven by innovation and government support, and ongoing barriers such as high costs and technical skill requirements, making it a crucial resource for stakeholders navigating this evolving landscape.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Global Demand for Food and Food Security: With the global population rising, there is an urgent need to produce more food sustainably. Precision farming helps meet this demand by improving crop yields, reducing waste, and ensuring efficient use of resources, contributing to long-term food security.

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Precision Farming: Technologies like GPS, IoT, drones, and AI are transforming agriculture. They enable farmers to monitor fields in real time, make data-driven decisions, and optimize inputs, leading to higher productivity and reduced environmental impact.

Rising Labor Costs and Labor Shortages: Labor shortages and increasing wages are pushing farmers to adopt automation. Precision farming tools like autonomous tractors and robotic systems reduce dependency on manual labor and improve operational efficiency.

Technological Advances and Digitalization: Digital tools such as cloud platforms, mobile apps, and blockchain are streamlining farm management. These innovations enhance traceability, forecasting, and decision-making, making farming smarter and more profitable.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

North America is a global leader in the adoption and growth of precision farming, driven by its expansive agricultural land, increasingly technologically astute farming community, and supportive government initiatives. For instance, in 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated over $3 billion in aid to agricultural producers or forestland owners, which can indirectly support precision farming adoption.

The crop management market accounted for the largest share of precision farming and was also the fastest-growing application segment. This is because it encompasses the most fundamental and continuously evolving aspects of optimizing agricultural production, directly impacting yield, input efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Emerging startups:

Stenon GmbH: Headquartered in Potsdam, Germany, and founded in 2018, Stenon GmbH provides real-time digital soil data. The company’s technology offers soil insights that help optimize crop yields, enhance soil health, and lower input costs. Stenon’s solutions are designed for a range of agricultural professionals, including input retailers, machinery dealers, and food producers, enabling them to improve efficiency, promote sustainability, and achieve success throughout the agricultural value chain.

Weedbot: Weedbot is an agtech startup that provides a high-precision laser weeding technology, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides.

Bonsai Robotics: Bonsai Robotics creates autonomous navigation technology for farm equipment, enabling tractors and harvesters to operate in challenging environments with low visibility.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the global precision farming market?

The global market for precision farming was valued at $11.1 billion in 2024 and will reach $21.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the precision farming market?

Which application segment will be dominant through 2030?

The crop management segment will continue to dominate the global precision farming market through 2030.

What are the challenges and opportunities for the precision farming market?

High initial investment costs and lack of technical expertise and awareness are the market challenges. Expansion of variable rate technology (VRT) and increasing adoption of agriculture-as-a-service (AaaS) models provide opportunities.

Which region has the largest market share in the global precision farming market?

The North American region has the largest share of the global market.

Market leaders include:

AGCO CORP.

AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY

CLIMATE LLC.

CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

CORTEVA

CROPX INC.

DEERE & CO.

DICKEY-JOHN

FARMERS EDGE INC.

HEXAGON AB

KUBOTA CORP.

TARANIS

TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

TOPCON CORP.

TRIMBLE INC.

