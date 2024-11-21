SINTX Technologies and NED Medical Partner to Advance Cutting-Edge Ceramic Microsphere Medical Devices for Cancer Treatment

Salt Lake City, UT, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications, announces the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with NED Medical Inc., an innovative developer of oncology embolization therapy technologies. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of advanced ceramic-based microspheres, a groundbreaking advancement in radiotherapeutic applications.

The partnership will see SINTX leverage its expertise in ceramic manufacturing to support NED medical’s pre-clinical testing needs and perform the necessary process validation and verification activities to transition the microsphere process from the R&D scale to pilot production. “Our successful manufacturing feasibility collaboration with NED Medical demonstrated that SINTX could manufacture novel ceramic-based microspheres containing the Yttrium-90 radioisotope that met NED Medical’s preliminary specifications for a transarterial radioembolization (TARE) device for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, these engineered microspheres contain porosity, allowing their future adaptation for targeted chemotherapy and combination therapies,” said Dr. Ryan Bock, CTO of SINTX Technologies. During this JDA, SINTX and NED Medical will collaborate closely, optimizing microsphere production, finalizing characterization and safety assessments, and producing microspheres needed to obtain pre-clinical data to be used as part of a device clearance submission.

“We are excited to partner with NED Medical to develop next generation radiotherapeutic solutions that may have a transformative impact on cancer treatment,” said Eric K. Olson, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “This JDA underscores our commitment to advancing cutting-edge solutions that leverage our unique ceramic technology, which holds the potential to reshape the landscape of oncological therapies.”

“SINTX’s expertise in advanced ceramic processing has facilitated the development of CombiSphere, a next generation, radio-labeled microsphere with differentiated properties, including radiopacity to facilitate new dosimetry modalities and a unique physical structure that allows high per-particle radiation activity at a density similar to red blood cells,” said Richard Yazebeck, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NED Medical. “Equally exciting, and only achievable because of the material composition and manufacturing process, is that every microsphere in a dose is both radiopaque and radiation-emitting.”

“Our partnership and collaboration with SINTX has transformed the trajectory of NED Medical and has positioned us to provide a unique solution to the clinical community. In addition to the announcement of our partnership, we are excited to welcome Ryan Bock, PhD, to our world-class Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Bock is the CTO at SINTX and has played a pivotal role in the development of our R&D prototypes. Dr. Bock will join his peers on our SAB to advise and help direct the clinical development of CombiSphere.”

This partnership highlights SINTX’s expansion into the high-growth field of radio therapeutics, a market projected to see substantial growth over the coming years. Innovative Technology: The use of SINTX’s proprietary ceramic microsphere technology is expected to optimize dosing and enhance treatment precision to improve patient outcomes, positioning SINTX as a front-runner in the field of targeted radio-therapeutic devices.

The use of SINTX’s proprietary ceramic microsphere technology is expected to optimize dosing and enhance treatment precision to improve patient outcomes, positioning SINTX as a front-runner in the field of targeted radio-therapeutic devices. Robust Pipeline: The agreement paves the way for potential future collaborations, including scaling production, further testing to meet regulatory requirements, and expanded indications within the oncology and musculoskeletal spaces.

Through this collaboration, SINTX aims to unlock new revenue opportunities and strengthen its position in the medical device sector, making it an attractive prospect for current and potential investors.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding advancement of ceramic technologies and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation, and the potential to pursue growth opportunities and explore strategic opportunities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

