Discover the BEANS (SUNBEANS) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that BEANS (SUNBEANS) will be listed on XT Exchange. The BEANS/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (MEMEs). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit: 08:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC)

08:00 on November 21, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 08:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC)

08:00 on November 22, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 08:00 on November 23, 2024 (UTC)



About BEANS (SUNBEANS)

SUNBEANS is an innovative art meme token designed to support the creation, exhibition, and trading of digital art. It goes beyond the traditional NFT-based approach by creating an ecosystem where artists can showcase their work and participants can engage with them through both online and offline galleries.

This unique project fosters a space for discovery, participation, and interaction between artists and audiences, offering a dynamic way for artists to grow and thrive. Through SUNBEANS, the barriers between digital art and its audiences are bridged, creating a more accessible and inclusive cultural space.

SUNBEANS is not just a simple meme token; it serves as a pioneering project that seeks to redefine the digital art market. By combining innovation and creativity, SUNBEANS aims to empower artists and participants, expanding its impact beyond the ecosystem to shape the future of art and culture.

The listing of BEANS on XT Exchange is a significant milestone, enabling the project to reach a broader audience and providing more users access to its unique ecosystem. By joining XT, SUNBEANS gains a powerful platform to support its mission of connecting artists and participants, fostering creativity, and expanding cultural accessibility.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement:

"We are excited to welcome SUNBEANS to our platform. Its innovative approach to digital art and community engagement aligns perfectly with XT's values. We believe the listing of BEANS will inspire creativity among our users and contribute to the growth of the digital art market."

Website: https://beanstrx.meme/

Blockchain Browser: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TQCfza5xo7srwPsYvdpQgYbgQAUWcAcjSa

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

BEANS (SUNBEANS)

