NJMEP and Universal Robots Launch Universal Robots Training Academy in New Jersey

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has joined Universal Robots, a global leader in collaborative robotics, as an Authorized Training Partner in the Universal Robots Training Academy network. Through this partnership, NJMEP will bring specialized robotics training closer to New Jersey manufacturers, empowering them to integrate advanced automation into their operations, enhance workforce skills, and boost regional competitiveness.

The Universal Robots Training Academy hosted by NJMEP will kick off its first training sessions on November 15.

Founded in Denmark, Universal Robots (UR) has set the industry standard for collaborative robotics (cobots), transforming automation by creating solutions that work safely alongside human workers. UR’s pioneering cobots are used worldwide to increase productivity, enhance safety, and allow businesses to scale. The Universal Robots Training Academy will be hosted in New Jersey by NJMEP and aims to make automation more accessible to New Jersey manufacturers, empowering them with workforce training and development services to adopt cutting-edge technology to improve their operational efficiency.

With nearly 30 years of experience, NJMEP is recognized as New Jersey’s premier training and consulting provider, supporting small and medium-sized manufacturers with the tools they need to stay competitive. This partnership with Universal Robots enhances NJMEP’s training offerings, focusing on practical skills in cobot operation, programming, and troubleshooting.

“Our mission is to make sure New Jersey manufacturers have every opportunity to grow, adapt, and succeed in today’s tech-driven world,” said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP. “By teaming up with Universal Robots, we’re able to offer advanced robotics training that not only elevates our manufacturing community but also strengthens New Jersey’s economy. As an authorized training partner for Universal Robots, NJMEP will be a powerful resource for workforce development in our state.”

Torsten Schimanski, CSO of NJMEP, added, “The Universal Robots Training Academy offers our clients access cutting-edge technology training that’s critical to thriving in modern manufacturing. This partnership with Universal Robots is part of NJMEP’s commitment to supporting innovation and sustainable growth among New Jersey manufacturers. Now these businesses can lean on us to explore implementing cobots just as they do for so many other areas of their business.”

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

