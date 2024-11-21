SPAR International and Circana Global Partnership To Deliver Curated Data Insights

Chicago, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR International, the world's largest voluntary food retail chain, has announced a key partnership with Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. This agreement marks a milestone in the SPAR international network of utilising data insights to enhance its digital customer-centric strategies.

Customer Behaviour insights

Through this partnership, SPAR country organisations will have access to Circana's extensive expertise and cross-industry insights through its collaborative technology solution Liquid Data, which integrates one of the largest sources of consumer data globally and trusted predictive analytics all accessed on a single, end-to-end user experience. The collaboration will enhance SPAR country organisations’ access to a unified view of insights on customer loyalty, utilising AI to highlight trends reflected through data, and support their customer-centric initiatives. In a continually changing retail landscape, the SPAR brand objective of putting customers first and meeting changing shopper demands will be supported through this new partnership.





Data Insights Driving Shopper Experience

With this global agreement, SPAR country organisations will benefit from access to expertise within Circana’s team in utilising data insights to strengthen business operations and inform strategies. Circana’s industry experts can provide invaluable guidance on utilising Circana's flexible platform to enhance business performance and support customer-centric strategies. This partnership can help identify ways in which SPAR country organisations identify audiences, activate marketing initiatives, and then measure the effectiveness of campaigns.

Tom Rose, Head of International Operations at SPAR International, is enthusiastic about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Circana which will support us by offering our partners great insights to enhance customer experiences. Circana is an innovative partner who shares our vision of being locally relevant and internationally strong."

Brad Shelton, Global President of Retail and Manufacturer Collaboration at Circana said; “We are thrilled to become a trusted partner of SPAR. Our advanced technology and analytics will provide the business with actionable insights which will lead to even more highly effective promotion campaigns as well as competitive assessments. By partnering with us on market measurement, supply chain, shopper loyalty insights and media SPAR will be able to quickly access the insights and action steps they need to drive their business forward.”

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

Contact info: U.S.: Shelley Hughes; EMEA: Tom Hill

About SPAR International

SPAR International unites and operates in partnership with independent retailers by working together to share global scale and expertise to enhance the competitiveness of its retail partners worldwide and build the SPAR brand internationally. Global sales in 2023 totalled €47.1 billion from 13,900 stores, with a growth of 8.3% year-on-year and sustained growth of almost €10 billion in 5 years. Read more www.spar-international.com

Contact info: Penny van der Kaars, Peter Moane