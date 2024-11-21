HydroGraph Announces Two Strategic Partnerships to Drive Innovation

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, announced today two new collaborations in battery materials with Volfpack Energy and NEI Corporation.

NEI Corporation Partnership

HydroGraph’s new collaboration with NEI Corporation, signed on November 18, 2024, an established supplier of specialty materials to the battery industry, will focus on accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced graphene-enhanced battery materials.

NEI Corporation brings extensive experience in working with product developers and research teams through every phase, from initial R&D through to production scale-up. The partnership will feature co-branded products, combining both companies' technological expertise and market presence to accelerate adoption of graphene additives in the battery industry.

This agreement positions NEI as a key channel partner for HydroGraph's graphene materials in the battery market, including graphene-enhanced electrodes and dispersions. The partnership aims to develop innovative materials and products for applications such as lithium-ion and lithium-silicon batteries.

“This collaboration leverages HydroGraph’s proprietary fractal graphene technology alongside NEI’s expertise in battery materials, to address the rising demand for advanced solutions that enhance battery performance and drive next-generation energy storage,” said Kjirstin Breure, president and CEO of HydroGraph.

“Together we are enabling the global distribution of advanced graphene battery materials to research institutions and product developers, highlighting our shared commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable energy solutions worldwide,” said Kjirstin Breure, CEO of Hydrograph.

Volfpack Energy Partnership

The partnership with Volfpack Energy, signed on November 18, 2024, a hardware company focused on using supercapacitor technology to increase the adoption of renewable energy, will focus on creating next-generation supercapacitors, utilizing HydroGraph's fractal graphene technology (FGA-1).

Initial testing demonstrated that supercapacitors enhanced with HydroGraph’s fractal graphene deliver a remarkable 4x increase in capacitance, compared to standard versions. These enhanced supercapacitors are designed to meet the demands of rapidly growing markets, including Internet of Things (IoT) devices, energy harvesting applications, wearable technology, and solar energy systems.

“Advancing the performance of energy storage devices remains a vital growth focus for HydroGraph. This partnership combines our cutting-edge graphene technology with Volfpack Energy’s expertise in supercapacitor development and manufacturing,” said Breure. “Together, we’re able to deliver groundbreaking energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market”.

The development roadmap for the supercapacitors includes lab-scale production set for Q1 2025, followed by pilot-scale production later in the year. Global availability of the product is anticipated soon after.

For more information about HydroGraph, please visit www.hydrograph.com

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.



For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

