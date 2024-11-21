Gaxos Labs Adds Suno AI and ElevanLabs to Give Game Developers Speech, Sound, and Music Capabilities through Artificial Intelligence

Roseland, NJ, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company successfully integrated Suno AI and ElevenLabs into their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs.

“We are pleased to welcome Suno AI and ElevenLabs into our Gaxos Labs ecosystem,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “As we continue on our path to becoming an all-in-one artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, we will add other AI tools to make our product more robust and invaluable.” Suno and ElevenLabs offers users the ability to generate sound clips, generate lyrics from prompts, generate sound effects, and many more.

For more information, visit Gaxos Labs where you’ll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About Suno AI

Suno AI is a generative artificial intelligence music creation program designed to generate realistic songs that combine vocals and instrumentation. Microsoft added Suno AI to its CoPilot to give the AI-powered chatbot the ability to compose songs.

About Eleven Labs

ElevenLabs is an AI audio research and deployment company. ElevenLabs develops AI audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech, voices, and sound effects across 32 languages. The technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

