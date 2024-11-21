Asset Entities Signs Agreement with Netflix Star Jas Leverette to Build Digital Dog Training Community

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and a Ternary Payment Platform company, announced today that famed dog behavioralist Jas Leverette, star of the Netflix show Canine Intervention, has selected Asset Entities to Design, Develop and Manage his dog training community server on the Discord social community platform, and has entered into an agreement with the Company to collaborate on building a subscription-based digital dog training community on Discord.

This new digital community will feature personal instruction from Jas and his team at his San Jose, California dog training facility, Cali K9, on such canine skills as obedience, socialization, behavior modification, agility, and puppy training, and will provide dog owners with assorted problem-solving strategies.

Considered one of today’s most popular dog training media influencers with over 460,000 followers on Instagram and 220,000 followers on TikTok, Mr. Leverette rose to fame in February 2021 when he began hosting Canine Intervention, a worldwide Netflix TV reality show focused on dog training. Throughout the series, which takes place in Oakland, California, Mr. Leverette demonstrates various innovative strategies to resolve a full range of canine obedience issues, including solutions that also adjust the behavior of dog owners. Through his expertise, the show has become celebrated as a useful tool for the thousands of households who love their sometimes-misbehaving pets, but who are unable to afford the services of a professional dog trainer.

His popularity on Canine Intervention has also led to many other appearances by Jas on such programs as the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Access Hollywood, TMZ, Dr. Phil, and numerous news and lifestyle shows.

Mr. Leverette’s expertise and engaging personality have enabled him to assemble a star-studded list of celebrity clients. In the sports world, these include Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors, former Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, various players from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and two-time former welterweight world champion boxer Andre Berto.

Among entertainers, Jas currently provides dog training services to Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, Demi Moore, Rico Love, Jason Derulo, Mozzy, Coi Leray, Nef the Pharaoh, Draya Michele, Holly Robinson Peete, and Sage the Gemini. He also works with several Silicon Valley and San Francisco executives, including those from Pacific Gas and Electric, and the San Francisco Mint.

Born in New York, Jas grew up in Oakland, where he began developing his unique brand of body language to communicate with dogs and horses. After becoming a full-time dog and horse trainer and behavior expert, he earned a certification as a PSA (Protection Sports Association) decoy, thereby gaining recognition as an expert evaluator of working dogs’ physical qualities and character traits including stamina, endurance, agility, temperament, ability to handle stress, courage, handler loyalty and the desire to work. Armed with this training, Jas began working with multiple local law enforcement agencies to train their dogs in these essential skills.

Today, after decades of training dogs and horses – as well as dozens of dog trainers themselves -- Jas maintains his passion for his work and love for the process of helping an animal – even ones with the most challenging behavior issues -- overcome their individual traumas and reach their full potential as loyal and loving pets.

Asset Entities Chief Executive Officer, Arshia Sarkhani, added, “Working with a massively popular and engaging personality such as Jas Leverette, we believe, will help make our new digital dog training initiative grow at a rapid pace. We are excited to have Jas join the Asset Entities team.”

To visit Jas Leverette’s social media pages, please go to:

https://www.instagram.com/calik9/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/@CaliK9DogTraining

https://www.tiktok.com/@calik9?_t=8itMFWHtgct&_r=1&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaYYUOfA6WYk1zD__K-pEJZa14CSLMA9jLv2G0a9Oab57eDwkvzVmr9LN3w_aem_R4DRq-Sa4HQQC8u0dnzKOw

To learn about Asset Entities, please go to www.assetentities.com . To learn about the Ternary payment platform, please go to www.ternarydev.com . To learn about Asset Entities 360 suite of discord services, go to https://www.ae360ddm.com/ and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm .

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

