Constellium Receives France 2030 Award for the “Wing of the Future” Project on the Design of the Sustainable Aircraft of Tomorrow

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced that it received a France 2030 award for its groundbreaking “Wing of the Future” project. This initiative, supported by a grant from the France 2030 investment program and implemented with the French Civil Aviation Administration (DGAC), highlights Constellium's commitment to advancing high-performance, sustainable materials for the current and next generation of aircraft.

Through the “Wing of the Future” project, engineering and manufacturing teams at Constellium’s R&D center, C-TEC, and its facility in Issoire, France, are joining forces to further unlock the potential of aluminium as a key material for the sustainable aviation of tomorrow. The project involves developing advanced technologies and materials designed to enhance aircraft performance through lighter weight and improved recyclability. As aircraft production rates are expected to ramp up significantly, and with a growing emphasis on circularity and reduced environmental impact, wings must be manufactured and assembled more quickly and efficiently, while also ensuring high recyclability.

In particular, the “Wing of the Future” project aims to find solutions for the efficient recovery and recycling of pre-consumer scrap, such as promoting pre-machining, or using Friction Stir Welding (FSW) to reduce metal thickness and bonding to reduce structural weight. Constellium is also testing new alloys which would promote a lower carbon footprint, higher recyclability, and enhanced performance.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the France 2030 award, which underscores Constellium’s critical role in developing sustainable solutions for aerospace,” said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium’s Aerospace and Transportation business unit. “Our ‘Wing of the Future’ project is an ambitious initiative that not only seeks to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency but also emphasizes recyclability, paving the way for a greener aviation industry. Receiving this award validates the critical role of aluminium in supporting tomorrow's aircraft and reinforces our commitment to help the aerospace sector achieve its Fly Net Zero objectives.”

Constellium, a longstanding supplier to aircraft manufacturers worldwide, is renowned for its fully recyclable, high-performance aluminium solutions that support the commercial aviation industry’s performance and sustainability goals. With a unique portfolio of high-performance solutions including Airware®, our groundbreaking aluminium-lithium solution, Constellium partners with all major aerospace customers to make lighter, faster, and more fuel-efficient aircraft.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

