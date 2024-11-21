Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in the Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that its management team will present at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 3-4, 2024, in Boca Raton, FL.

Noble Capital Markets’ 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Dates: December 3-4, 2024

Location: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Presentation Room 3

A link to the recording of the presentation will be available on INBS’s Investor Relations website two days after the event.

Management will also be available during the event for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please contact your NobleCon representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing INBS@kcsa.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

