Stride, Inc. Named 2024 Company of the Year by BIG Awards for Business

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc., one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies, has been honored as a Company of the Year by the 2024 BIG Awards for Business. The recognition highlights Stride’s commitment to delivering accessible, personalized, and career-centric virtual learning experiences.

Hosted by the Business Intelligence Group, this award celebrates the companies, products, and leaders making a significant impact by reshaping industries and setting new standards for success.

With 25 years in the EdTech industry, Stride, Inc. continues to transform education by providing comprehensive online learning solutions that cater to the diverse needs of learners of all ages.

Stride’s K12-powered schools offer personalized education experiences with a robust award-winning K–12 online curriculum, state-certified teachers, hands-on activities, and immersive experiences.

Through Stride Career Prep, project-based learning and real-world experiences teach high school students the critical thinking and collaboration skills they need to prepare for a rapidly changing future. For adult learners, career development programs like Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts offer accessible pathways to upskilling and career transformation, fostering opportunities for lifelong learning.

This award adds to Stride's recent honors, including being named “Best EdTech Company” by the Global EdTech Awards and “Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough.

About Stride, Inc.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at Stridelearning.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.