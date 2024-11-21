ibex Wave iX Wins 2024 Netty Award for Tech - Best CX Innovation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that ibex Wave iX , its AI-enabled CX solution suite, has earned a 2024 Netty Award for Tech - Best CX Innovation. This honor emphasizes the success of ibex Wave iX in transforming the customer experience for leading brands around the world.

“We are delighted to be recognized by the Netty Awards for the cutting-edge impact of our Wave iX suite of AI-powered solutions,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “ibex is leading the way in reshaping the customer experience landscape with innovative AI solutions that facilitate highly personalized interactions between customers and brands to build stronger, more cost-efficient, and profitable customer relationships.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX, which includes three key solution sets - AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI, uses the latest technology to enable the next generation of AI and agent-assisted CX.

Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners. Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in their respective field.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of approximately 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

