Cequence Security Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence , a pioneer in API security and bot management, today announced it ranked number 307 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Cequence achieved a remarkable 397% growth rate over the past three years.

Cequence is committed to addressing the growing threat of API attacks by providing robust and scalable security solutions. The company has achieved significant growth and recognition in the industry, including partnerships with leading organizations and awards for its innovative solutions. Cequence's focus on product innovation, customer success, and industry leadership positions it as a key player in the API security market.

“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”

This announcement follows several notable Cequence milestones in 2024, including:

Significant Growth: Achieved a 100% increase in new logos, a 117% year-over-year growth in new ARR, and an 81% expansion in average deal size.

Achieved a 100% increase in new logos, a 117% year-over-year growth in new ARR, and an 81% expansion in average deal size. Industry Recognition: Won multiple prestigious awards, including Inc.’s Best Workplaces and G2’s Best API Security Solution and Top Rated API Security Software.

Won multiple prestigious awards, including Inc.’s Best Workplaces and G2’s Best API Security Solution and Top Rated API Security Software. Strategic Partnerships : Added 15 new reseller partners to expand market reach.

: Added 15 new reseller partners to expand market reach. Product Innovation: Launched new features for enhanced security, including the industry’s first and only API security testing suite for Gen AI applications, support for diverse environments, real-time threat detection, and advanced API security testing.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing companies,“ said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO at Cequence. “This award reflects our team's dedication to solving one of today’s most pressing security challenges. As organizations increasingly rely on APIs in the AI era, we're committed to empowering them to protect their digital assets. Our comprehensive solution detects and prevents attacks while also equipping security teams with the tools to respond effectively to the latest threats."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Cequence Security

Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, is the only solution that delivers Unified API Protection (UAP), uniting discovery, compliance, and protection across all internal, external, and third-party APIs to defend against attacks, targeted abuse, and fraud. The flexible deployment model supports SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid installations, and APIs can be onboarded in less than 15 minutes without requiring any app instrumentation, SDK, or JavaScript integration. Cequence solutions scale to handle the most demanding government, Fortune and Global 500 organizations, securing more than 8 billion daily API interactions and protecting more than 3 billion user accounts.




