Sydney Weber of Cequence Security Honored as a CRN® Channel Chief

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security , a pioneer in application security, proudly announced today that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Sydney Weber, Director of Channel Sales, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Sydney Weber, Director of Channel at Cequence Security, has transformed her organization into a channel-first cybersecurity company, achieving 74% of all net-new revenue through channel partners. With more than nine years of channel experience, Weber successfully repositioned Cequence Security in the application protection, API security, and secure AI enablement markets by implementing a comprehensive channel-first business model. Under her leadership, the company expanded its Partner Program in October 2025, resulting in a robust ecosystem of 20 authorized partners and 100% partner-sourced customer acquisition in Latin America through 16 new regional partnerships. Weber's results-focused approach has established structure, processes, and accountability that drive consistent, scalable growth while fostering deep trust within the partner ecosystem.

"Sydney embodies the strategic vision and operational excellence that defines exceptional channel leadership," said Gus Siefker, VP of Sales at Cequence Security. "Her ability to build authentic partnerships and create scalable processes has been instrumental in establishing Cequence as a true channel-first organization. The CRN Channel Chief recognition is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her impact on both our business and the broader channel community."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content , and Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb r uary 2nd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

