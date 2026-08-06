Cequence Security Announces Deployment at NTT DOCOMO

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and agentic AI protection, today announced that NTT DOCOMO, INC. (“NTT DOCOMO”) has deployed Cequence’s application and API protection platform.

The platform was selected to protect the applications, APIs, and data supporting DOCOMO's service infrastructure, and represents an important deployment milestone for Cequence in the Japanese market.

Building on this momentum, Cequence will further strengthen its investment in Japan. In addition to expanding its sales, technical, and support capabilities, Cequence will deepen its collaboration with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), its domestic sales partner, to enhance deployment and operational support for Japanese enterprises. As AI agent adoption accelerates, protecting APIs — which are becoming the primary access layer to enterprise systems — is more important than ever. Cequence is committed to helping Japanese enterprises build a secure foundation for AI adoption.

Cequence is also launching Cequence AI Gateway in Japan, a security and governance solution for AI agents. AI Gateway extends Cequence's application and API protection technology into the AI agent domain, providing enterprises with the foundation to safely deploy and operate Agentic AI — supporting Japanese enterprises in their AI adoption journey.

Key Highlights

NTT DOCOMO has deployed Cequence’s application and API protection platform.

Cequence is expanding its investment in Japan by strengthening its sales, technical, and customer support capabilities.

Cequence is introducing Cequence AI Gateway in Japan, building on its application and API security expertise to address the emerging security needs of the agentic AI era.



NTT DOCOMO Deployment Demonstrates Cequence’s Market Credibility in Japan

As enterprises continue to advance their digital transformation initiatives, APIs have become a critical foundation for modern digital services. At the same time, attacks, abuse, and data breaches targeting applications and APIs are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and traditional web application-focused security approaches are often no longer sufficient.

Cequence helps protect enterprises across web, mobile, API, and AI channels from attacks, business logic abuse, and unauthorized access, while also providing the security, governance, and control capabilities required for the safe adoption of AI agents. The deployment at NTT DOCOMO demonstrates that Cequence’s technology and operational capabilities have been recognized in a large-scale enterprise environment that requires high availability, scalability, and security.

From API to AI: Cequence’s Next Stage

With the rapid expansion of generative AI and AI agents, enterprise systems are seeing a significant increase in API-based communications. AI agents use APIs to interact with enterprise systems, cloud services, and even other AI agents, making new security and governance controls essential.

Building on its experience and expertise in application, API, and data protection, Cequence is introducing Cequence AI Gateway.

Cequence AI Gateway provides authentication, authorization, visibility, governance, and control capabilities to help AI agents securely access internal and external APIs as well as MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. It enables enterprises to safely deploy and operate agentic AI in production environments.

Key capabilities of Cequence AI Gateway include:

Secure access to APIs and MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers by AI agents

Authentication and authorization for AI agents

Monitoring and visibility into agent behavior

Tool access control and agent privilege management based on least-privilege principles

Real-time behavioral analysis and guardrail capabilities

Governance and compliance management

Ameya Talwalkar, CEO, Cequence Security

"We are deeply honored that NTT DOCOMO has selected Cequence's application and API protection platform. Japan is an extremely important strategic market for Cequence, and we believe this deployment is a symbolic milestone demonstrating that Japanese enterprises increasingly recognize the importance of application and API security. APIs not only support today's digital services — they will also serve as the foundation of the AI agent era. Cequence will continue to advance the technology we have built in API security, providing the security and governance foundation required for the AI era, and will support the secure digital transformation and AI adoption of Japanese enterprises over the long term."

Tetsuo Kawahara, Country Manager, Japan, Cequence Security

"This deployment at NTT DOCOMO is a major milestone for Cequence in the Japanese market. As AI agent adoption advances, the number of opportunities for AI — rather than humans — to access enterprise systems through APIs will increase dramatically. APIs are not only at the core of enterprise systems; they are also a critical security foundation for the AI era. In Japan, the declining working-age population means AI adoption is becoming a necessity rather than an option. Cequence will further strengthen its collaboration with CTC, our domestic sales partner, to support customers consistently from PoC through production deployment and ongoing operations, and through new solutions including AI Gateway, we will contribute to creating an environment in which Japanese enterprises can confidently use APIs and AI."

About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.cequence.ai/.

Media Contacts

Cequence Security PR Team

Email: press@cequence.ai