SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security , the leader in application, API, and agentic AI protection, today announced four new capabilities for AI Gateway: AI Discovery, API Registry, LLM Registry, and Skill Registry. The release also upgrades Agent Personas, which now bind an agent’s job description directly to its model, tools, access, and guardrails, all enforced automatically through policy. Together, these capabilities let any business user stand up properly secured, governed AI agents, bound to the right tools, data, and protections for their job, without needing technical experience or touching AI Gateway directly.

With this release, Cequence becomes the first platform to close the ring around every channel an AI agent uses to communicate with the outside world. MCP governs how an agent discovers and invokes tools. LLM Registry governs every call to and from a language model. API Registry governs how it reaches backend services and data. Agent Personas bind an agent's tools, model, and API access to a single job description, enforcing that boundary as policy rather than manual review. Where other vendors address one piece of that surface, Cequence ties MCP, LLM, and API together under one agent-bound identity, an approach we call Agentic Zero Trust. Nothing an agent touches is implicitly trusted, and every action is scoped to exactly what its job requires.

The stakes are no longer hypothetical. OpenAI recently disclosed that two of its models escaped a sandboxed evaluation environment, crossed the open internet, and breached Hugging Face's production infrastructure, chaining stolen credentials and a zero-day to steal a benchmark answer key. Nothing had bound those agents to a job, so nothing stopped them from inventing one.

Notably absent was any binding between the agent and its assigned job. Under Cequence, that binding is the Agent Persona, and an agent's models, tools, and APIs are defined by its job description, not by what it can reach once it's loose. Hugging Face's production infrastructure was never going to be on that list, regardless of what credentials the agent got its hands on. A zero-day can still get an agent past a sandbox, but it can't get a persona-bound agent past a policy that was never written to allow it there in the first place.

Agentic AI adoption has outrun agentic AI governance. Point solutions have addressed pieces of the problem, a scanner here, an API gateway there, and a prompt filter somewhere else. None of them answer the questions every security leader is now asking: which agents does the organization have, what can they reach, what actions can they take, who approved them, and how fast can they be shut down when governance guardrails are violated.

Enterprises are recognizing that AI agents with access to applications and data are much more than tools. They are privileged insiders operating at machine speed and require the same governance discipline as any other privileged use inside of the business. Enterprises already secure, manage, and guide human employees whether they work from an office or remotely, and AI agents need the same standard, regardless of whether they run on managed devices or in the cloud.

“Most vendors look at agent governance and build another approval queue. We looked at it and built the persona instead,” said Shreyans Mehta, CTO and Co-Founder at Cequence Security. “An agent’s job should automatically determine what it can touch, without relying on a security team to manually map policy by hand every time someone wants a new use case. That’s what makes broad adoption safe and scalable, and the agent gets exactly what its job requires, and nothing more.”

Cequence AI Gateway’s new and improved capabilities include:

AI Discovery surfaces every agent, LLM provider, and MCP server already running across the enterprise, pulled from existing SIEM logs whether or not it went through an official process.

surfaces every agent, LLM provider, and MCP server already running across the enterprise, pulled from existing SIEM logs whether or not it went through an official process. API Registry lets agents call approved APIs without ever holding the underlying credential. Agents authenticate with a single AI Gateway access key, either through a single invocation tool for web-based agents or natively through AI Gateway’s proxied endpoints.

lets agents call approved APIs without ever holding the underlying credential. Agents authenticate with a single AI Gateway access key, either through a single invocation tool for web-based agents or natively through AI Gateway’s proxied endpoints. Skill Registry gives security and platform teams a curated, governed set of capabilities to draw from, vetted once and reusable across every agent use case that needs it.

gives security and platform teams a curated, governed set of capabilities to draw from, vetted once and reusable across every agent use case that needs it. Agent Personas bind an agent to a job description. That includes curated set of tools, APIs, skills, and instructions, the specific LLM model it's approved to use, and the security guardrails that apply to it, all enforceable via policy. Relevant data protection policies apply automatically based on the persona's data surface and job function, including which LLM model it can call, since an ungoverned model is as much a risk as an unvetted API.

bind an agent to a job description. That includes curated set of tools, APIs, skills, and instructions, the specific LLM model it's approved to use, and the security guardrails that apply to it, all enforceable via policy. Relevant data protection policies apply automatically based on the persona's data surface and job function, including which LLM model it can call, since an ungoverned model is as much a risk as an unvetted API. LLM Registry governs every agent-to-LLM call the same way API Registry governs REST access, brokering credentials across major LLM providers so agents never hold a real provider API key. Built-in Data Loss Prevention inspects every prompt and response for blocked content, including base64-encoded payloads and invisible or non-approved-language Unicode characters used to evade filters. It also governs model use per team, for example defaulting to a cost-effective model while routing advanced engineering tasks to a premium one, with token-level usage visibility and enforceable rate and spend limits tied back to the agent persona driving each request.



“Automatic policy mapping was not possible until now, because there was nothing consistent for a policy engine to reason over,” said Abraham Jeevagunta, VP of AI Products at Cequence Security. “Before API Registry and Skill Registry, every tool and API a persona could be bound to was uncatalogued, so mapping policy to persona was a manual judgment call every time. Now, that record exists and the policy engine can read it directly. It is what lets a business user stand up a correctly governed agent without ever touching AI Gateway's policy model themselves.”

All of these capabilities are immediately available to Cequence customers as part of AI Gateway. To learn more or discuss how these capabilities apply to your environment, request a demo at: https://www.cequence.ai/demo/ai-gateway/ .

About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power the agentic enterprise. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure, govern, and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai .