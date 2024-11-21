NEXGEL to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference on December 10-11, 2024

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Conference 2024 on December 10 and 11, 2024.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:

Date: December 10-11, 2024

Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, December 10th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3074/51540

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at iAccess or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com .

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.