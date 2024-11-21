Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Set to Surpass USD 9.72 Billion by 2032 | The Role of Biopharma Collaborations in Accelerating Growth

Austin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Mesenchymal Stem Cell s (MSC) Market was valued at USD 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.20% from 2024 to 2032.”

Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Expands with Aging Population, Advances in Regenerative Medicine, and Biotech Innovations

The mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) market is growing rapidly with the advancement in regenerative medicine and biotechnology. The increasing global population is due to aging, and demand for MSC-based regenerative therapies has surged because they show anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects. As of 2023, nearly 3,500 clinical trials are actively exploring MSC in chronic disease treatments. Because of the positive outcomes in these trials and supportive regulations, the investments are further accruing for this significantly important healthcare asset-MSCs.

Emerging technologies like 3D bioprinting and CRISPR gene editing will accelerate the growth in the MSC market. Streamlined regulatory approaches have driven the approval of MSC therapies while limiting competition. Firms are currently innovating proprietary MSC therapies as degenerative and chronic disease management remains very high in demand, promising great expansion and significant impacts in healthcare.





Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Products & Services (Products, Services)

• By Workflow Type (Cell Sourcing & Isolation, Culture & Cryopreservation, Differentiation, Characterization)

• By Type (Autologous, Allogenic)

• By Source of Isolation (Bone Marrow, Cord Blood, Peripheral Blood, Fallopian Tube, Fetal Liver, Lung, Adipose Tissues)

• By Indication (Bone And Cartilage Repair, Cardiovascular Diseases, Inflammatory And Immunological Diseases, Liver Diseases, Cancer, GvHD, Others)

• By Application (Disease Modeling, Drug Development & Discovery, Stem Cell Banking, Tissue Engineering, Toxicology Studies, Others) Key Drivers • The Role of Biopharma Collaborations in Accelerating Growth in the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Market

• Technological Advancements as a Catalyst for Growth in the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Market

Allogenic MSCs Lead the Market, While Autologous MSCs Drive Growth in Personalized Therapies

In 2023, the allogenic MSC segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 57%, influenced by strong demand and advanced technologies. Allogenic MSCs are derived from healthy donors and offer off-the-shelf, ready-to-use products, and thus their processes are relatively inexpensive. With continued investments in regulatory productivity, the allogenic segment is likely to continue dominating the MSC market.

The autologous MSC segment is expected to grow at the fastest 14.43% CAGR through the years 2024-2032, due to increasing demand for customized treatments. Moreover, being derived from a patient's cells, autologous MSCs entail minimal risks of immunological rejections. Furthermore, progress in genetic engineering reinforces this further. .

Products Segment Dominates MSC Market, While Services Segment Projects Strong Growth

In 2023, the products segment accounted the largest share of the MSC market at 80% of total revenue. The rising demand for readily available MSC therapies, particularly for tissue regeneration and immune modulation, has driven the growth of this segment. Improvements in cell processing and scalable production of MSCs make these products more accessible and economical. This trend will continue further with increased innovation and regulatory support to improve availability and efficiency.

The services segment is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2024 to 2032, primarily due to the growing requirement for patient-specific MSC therapies. Such customized therapies have triggered demand for specialized services such as cell processing and clinical trial support. This trend is creating new opportunities for service providers and promoting investment in patient-specific healthcare, and it challenges the traditional MSC competitive scenario.

Bone Marrow Leads MSC Market, While Cord Blood Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

The Bone Marrow segment led the market for MSC with a 44% revenue share in 2023. Its adoption has been consistent in the long-standing treatment process for hematological disorders. Improvements in cell isolation and expansion technology have increased the availability of bone marrow-derived MSCs, making them a critical therapeutic application.

The Cord Blood segment is expected to experience the fastest growth during the period 2024-2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.66%. This is because it contains the potential for immune modulation and regenerative therapies. MSCs from cord blood are especially widely used for personalized treatments as they have a lower risk of immune rejection.

North America Dominates MSC Market, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

North America was the largest market for MSCs in 2023, accounting for nearly 47% of revenue due to high demand, an advanced healthcare infrastructure, and robust regulatory frameworks. The region is characterized by the presence of significant market players and significant R&D investments have seen an acceleration of MSC research and therapeutic applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly at a projected CAGR of 14.87% between 2024 and 2032. Increasing trends in regenerative medicine, which demand cost-effective solutions, are also responsible for boosting demand. Growth in this region would thus immensely benefit market players through a shift in competitive dynamics and further investments as the developments for MSC continue.

Key Developments in the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market

In 2024, Cellcolabs and REPROCELL entered a partnership to globally distribute research- and GMP-grade mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and their derivatives.

In 2024, Stemedica Cell Technologies launched a Phase IIb/III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for chronic ischemic stroke





