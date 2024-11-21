Aeroflow Health Celebrates Nevada’s Elimination of the Diaper Tax

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today celebrated the passing of SB 428, which features a referendum to eliminate sales tax on child and adult diapers in the state of Nevada. Working with local officials, Aeroflow Health’s team supported efforts to include the proposed diaper tax relief for the millions of families in the state who purchase diapers and incontinence products monthly. The tax elimination will go into effect starting January 1, 2025.

A state-wide public poll conducted earlier in the year found that 71% of the registered voters in Nevada who were sampled for the survey had supported the tax exemption for child and adult diapers. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Diaper Network , newborn diapers can cost parents more than $1,000 per year. For adults experiencing incontinence, adult diapers can cost upwards of $200 per month. By removing the state sales tax on these necessary items, SB 428 offers financial reprieve to both families and caregivers.

“Aeroflow is a staunch advocate for tax relief for all families especially those most vulnerable dependent on Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care,” said Casey Hite, CEO at Aeroflow Health . “It is these patients who are directly impacted by reimbursement cuts where product offerings become limited and even non-existent. We thank our partners in Nevada for this legislative success, and will do our part to continue engaging policy makers across the country to bring meaningful change to hardworking families.”

Aeroflow Health has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. Nevada’s SB 428 is the latest piece of legislation to have Aeroflow Health’s support, following numerous successful tax exemptions efforts on needed medical products, including diapers and breast pumps, in states such as North Carolina , Texas , California , and more. SB 428 will eliminate the diaper tax through January 31, 2050.

