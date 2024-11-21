Canon and Amazon Win Default Judgment Against Counterfeiters of Camera Accessories

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. and its parent company, Canon Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and Amazon.com Services LLC, are pleased to announce that the companies have obtained a default judgment from the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington in a lawsuit filed in May 2023 against sellers engaged in the illegal sale of counterfeit “Canon” batteries and chargers.

The legal action, filed on May 10, 2023, against 29 selling accounts which sold camera batteries and chargers in the Amazon store, resulted from Canon’s and Amazon’s joint investigation into the defendants’ distribution of counterfeit Canon camera batteries and chargers on Amazon. As a result of the lawsuit, the Court issued a permanent injunction prohibiting defendants from making, selling, and offering for sale in the U.S., and importing into the U.S., counterfeit Canon camera batteries and chargers and issued a monetary award against the sellers.

Canon aggressively pursues counterfeiters in the United States and around the world to protect its customers from potentially unsafe products which unlawfully use the Canon name, as well as to protect the value, trusted reputation, and loyalty that the Canon brand has acquired over decades in producing high-quality, safe, and reliable products.

Sales of counterfeit goods on e-commerce are increasing in proportion to the growth of the e-commerce market, and Canon and Amazon are collaborating in fighting against counterfeiters to protect our customers. This joint lawsuit was filed as a part of our ongoing collaboration.

“Our anti-counterfeiting strategy which, in part, involves partnering with Amazon to sue counterfeiters who attempt to sell counterfeit goods on Amazon’s marketplace is meant to demonstrate to all American consumers that the trust and confidence they have given to Canon when buying our high quality and reliable products is precious to us. We will not tolerate the fraud perpetrated on consumers and our brand by counterfeiters,” said Seymour Liebman, Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel.

For more information about Canon’s anti-counterfeiting measures, please visit:

https://global.canon/en/intellectual-property/sword-shield/index.html#anti-counterfeit

https://www.usa.canon.com/support/gray-market/about-counterfeits

For more information about Amazon’s efforts to protect brands and customers, please visit:

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/policy-news-views/amazon-brand-protection-report-2023-counterfeit-products

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.